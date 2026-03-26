Chalkboard Promo Code WTOP: Claim $100 Bonus For Any NCAA, NBA, MLB Opening Day Picks

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All new DFS users can redeem the Chalkboard promo code WTOP to secure a bonus for all March Madness, MLB and NBA games today. Create a new account and redeem a $100 deposit match and free pick to use Thursday.







After you sign up with your new account, you will receive a $100 deposit match + free pick, helping you with your initial entry today. With so much going on today, Chalkboard has you covered with player props for all of these games and more between the Sweet 16, MLB opening day and NBA games. Below, we will detail the player prop market for Iowa vs. Nebraska specifically.

Chalkboard Promo Code $100 Bonus + Free Pick

Before diving into the analytical breakdown of tonight’s matchups, let’s review the essential details of this exclusive new user promotion. Using the correct code ensures you capture the maximum value from your initial deposit, allowing you to start building your college basketball entries with double the firepower.

Chalkboard Promo Code WTOP New Chalkboard User Offer $100 deposit match bonus + free pick Terms and Conditions 18+ years of age (19+ in Alabama and Nebraska, 21+ in Massachusetts and Arizona) & in participating state Date Last Verified March 26th, 2026

Chalkboard Welcome Offer Overview

It goes without saying that finding an edge in the prop markets is crucial, and the Chalkboard promo code delivers a two-part welcome bonus exclusively for new customers who meet the legal age requirements and are located in a participating state. By claiming this offer, your initial deposit will be matched 100%, up to a maximum of $100. This immediately doubles your starting bankroll, giving you extra bonus funds to utilize for today’s Big Ten clash between the Iowa Hawkeyes and Nebraska Cornhuskers.

In addition to the deposit match, this promotion includes a valuable free pick to help kickstart your first entry. This free pick allows you to select a player to score more than 0.5 points, essentially serving as an automatic win for one leg of your entry. Incorporating this heavily discounted square into your Hawkeyes and Cornhuskers ticket provides a massive mathematical advantage when building your first college basketball lineup.

Use Chalkboard for Sweet 16 Entries

Player Point Prop Line Bennett Stirtz 19.5 Pryce Sandfort 16.5 Rienk Mast 12.5 Cooper Koch 10.5 Braden Frager 9.5 Tavion Banks 9.5 Jamarques Lawrence 8.5

When deciding how to allocate your promo funds, comparing season averages against the current prop lines is where we find our true market inefficiencies.

How to Sign Up With the Chalkboard Promo Code WTOP

Unlocking your bonus funds ahead of tip-off is a straightforward process. Follow these simple steps to claim your offer and start capitalizing on the market:

Create an Account: Start by downloading the Chalkboard app and beginning the sign-up process. You will need to create and register a new account by providing standard personal information to verify your identity. Apply the Code: During the registration process, make sure to enter promo code WTOP. This promo code is strictly required to qualify for the promotion. Fund Your Wallet: Navigate to the cashier and make your first transaction using one of the secure methods provided. In order to claim the full value of the bonus, you will need to deposit at least $100. Get Your Match: You do not need to deposit the full $100 when signing up if you prefer to start smaller. You will receive 100% of whatever amount you choose to deposit in the form of a bonus, successfully activating your 100% deposit match.

Once your deposit clears and your bonus funds are credited, your account will be fully loaded and ready to use on your favorite college basketball props.