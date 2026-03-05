Canucks bring losing streak into game against the Blackhawks

Vancouver Canucks (18-36-7, in the Pacific Division) vs. Chicago Blackhawks (23-28-10, in the Central Division) Chicago; Friday, 8:30 p.m. EST…

Vancouver Canucks (18-36-7, in the Pacific Division) vs. Chicago Blackhawks (23-28-10, in the Central Division)

Chicago; Friday, 8:30 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: The Vancouver Canucks look to break their seven-game slide with a win against the Chicago Blackhawks.

Chicago has a 12-14-5 record in home games and a 23-28-10 record overall. The Blackhawks have given up 190 goals while scoring 160 for a -30 scoring differential.

Vancouver has a 12-17-2 record in road games and an 18-36-7 record overall. The Canucks have a 6-12-2 record in games they serve more penalty minutes than their opponents.

The matchup Friday is the third meeting between these teams this season. The Blackhawks won 5-2 in the last meeting. Tyler Bertuzzi led the Blackhawks with three goals.

TOP PERFORMERS: Bertuzzi has 26 goals and 19 assists for the Blackhawks. Connor Bedard has five goals and four assists over the last 10 games.

Filip Hronek has six goals and 28 assists for the Canucks. Elias Pettersson has seven assists over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Blackhawks: 2-6-2, averaging 2.3 goals, 3.8 assists, 2.5 penalties and five penalty minutes while giving up three goals per game.

Canucks: 1-7-2, averaging two goals, 3.5 assists, 2.7 penalties and 7.3 penalty minutes while giving up 3.9 goals per game.

INJURIES: Blackhawks: None listed.

Canucks: None listed.

