Canucks bring home slide into game against the Senators

Ottawa Senators (31-22-9, in the Atlantic Division) vs. Vancouver Canucks (19-36-8, in the Pacific Division)

Vancouver, British Columbia; Monday, 9 p.m. EDT

BOTTOM LINE: The Vancouver Canucks host the Ottawa Senators looking to stop a four-game home losing streak.

Vancouver has gone 6-19-5 in home games and 19-36-8 overall. The Canucks have a 6-12-3 record when they serve more penalty minutes than their opponent.

Ottawa has a 17-12-4 record in road games and a 31-22-9 record overall. The Senators have a 28-9-4 record when scoring at least three goals.

The teams meet Monday for the second time this season. The Senators won the last matchup 2-1.

TOP PERFORMERS: Brock Boeser has 15 goals and 14 assists for the Canucks. Liam Ohgren has three goals and two assists over the past 10 games.

Dylan Cozens has 24 goals and 25 assists for the Senators. Tim Stutzle has seven goals and seven assists over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Canucks: 2-5-3, averaging 2.4 goals, 4.1 assists, 2.7 penalties and seven penalty minutes while giving up 3.7 goals per game.

Senators: 7-1-2, averaging 3.8 goals, 6.2 assists, 3.5 penalties and 9.8 penalty minutes while giving up 2.4 goals per game.

INJURIES: Canucks: None listed.

Senators: None listed.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

