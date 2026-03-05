Canadiens visit the Ducks after Newhook’s 2-goal game

Montreal Canadiens (33-18-9, in the Atlantic Division) vs. Anaheim Ducks (34-24-3, in the Pacific Division) Anaheim, California; Friday, 9 p.m.…

Anaheim, California; Friday, 9 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: The Montreal Canadiens visit the Anaheim Ducks after Alexander Newhook’s two-goal game against the San Jose Sharks in the Canadiens’ 7-5 loss.

Anaheim is 34-24-3 overall and 21-9-1 at home. The Ducks have gone 15-7-2 when they commit fewer penalties than their opponent.

Montreal has a 33-18-9 record overall and a 16-7-7 record on the road. The Canadiens have a 30-7-8 record in games they score at least three goals.

Friday’s game is the first time these teams meet this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Cutter Gauthier has 31 goals and 24 assists for the Ducks. Beckett Sennecke has five goals and eight assists over the past 10 games.

Cole Caufield has 35 goals and 25 assists for the Canadiens. Nicholas Suzuki has four goals and 10 assists over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Ducks: 7-3-0, averaging 3.5 goals, 6.1 assists, 2.7 penalties and 5.9 penalty minutes while giving up 3.1 goals per game.

Canadiens: 5-3-2, averaging 4.1 goals, 6.9 assists, 3.9 penalties and 8.1 penalty minutes while giving up 3.1 goals per game.

INJURIES: Ducks: None listed.

Canadiens: None listed.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

