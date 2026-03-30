Canadiens take on the Lightning on 5-game winning streak

Montreal Canadiens (42-21-10, in the Atlantic Division) vs. Tampa Bay Lightning (46-21-6, in the Atlantic Division) Tampa, Florida; Tuesday, 7…

Montreal Canadiens (42-21-10, in the Atlantic Division) vs. Tampa Bay Lightning (46-21-6, in the Atlantic Division)

Tampa, Florida; Tuesday, 7 p.m. EDT

BOTTOM LINE: The Montreal Canadiens will try to build upon a five-game win streak with a victory against the Tampa Bay Lightning.

Tampa Bay is 46-21-6 overall and 13-5-1 against the Atlantic Division. The Lightning have a 16-5-3 record in games their opponents commit more penalties.

Montreal has gone 42-21-10 overall with a 13-9-1 record in Atlantic Division play. The Canadiens serve 9.8 penalty minutes per game to rank eighth in the league.

The teams play Tuesday for the third time this season. The Lightning won the last matchup 5-4 in a shootout. Nikita Kucherov scored two goals in the victory.

TOP PERFORMERS: Brandon Hagel has scored 35 goals with 38 assists for the Lightning. Jake Guentzel has eight goals and five assists over the past 10 games.

Lane Hutson has 11 goals and 62 assists for the Canadiens. Cole Caufield has nine goals and six assists over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Lightning: 7-1-2, averaging 4.2 goals, seven assists, 3.7 penalties and 10.3 penalty minutes while giving up 2.5 goals per game.

Canadiens: 7-3-0, averaging 3.3 goals, 5.9 assists, 3.2 penalties and 8.2 penalty minutes while giving up 2.1 goals per game.

INJURIES: Lightning: Nikita Kucherov: day to day (illness), Max Crozier: out (abdomen), Dominic James: out (leg), Declan Carlile: out (undisclosed), Victor Hedman: out (illness).

Canadiens: Alexandre Texier: day to day (lower body), Patrik Laine: out (lower-body), Josh Anderson: day to day (illness), Kirby Dach: out (upper body).

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The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

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