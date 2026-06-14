Bud Cauley wins the Canadian Open for his first PGA Tour title

CALEDON, Ontario (AP) — Bud Cauley took the lead with a birdie chip on the par-4 12th and won the…

CALEDON, Ontario (AP) — Bud Cauley took the lead with a birdie chip on the par-4 12th and won the RBC Canadian Open on Sunday for his first PGA Tour title, eight years after his career nearly ended in a car accident at the Memorial Tournament.

The 36-year-old Cauley won in his 239th tour start — just over two years after he finally returned to the PGA Tour following the accident. He was a passenger in a car when he sustained six broken ribs, a collapsed right lung and fractured left leg.

On Sunday at TPC Toronto at Osprey Valley, Cauley closed with a 5-under 65 to get to 17-under 263. He began the round a stroke behind Jackson Suber.

Cauley started his back-nine birdie run with a shot to 4 feet on the 206-yard 11th. He added the hole-out from 93 feet on 12, then made a 13 1/2-footer on 13 and a 15-footer on 15 — both par 4s. After a bogey on the par-4 17th, he parred the par-5 18th.

Matt Fitzpatrick was second to take the FedEx Cup lead. He eagled the 18th in a 64.

Viktor Hovland was third at 14 under after a 65. Suber (70), Jesper Svensson (68), Jimmy Stanger (67) and Brice Garnett (68) were another stroke back.

LPGA Tour

MIDLAND, Mich. (AP) — Gina Kim and Yana Wilson teamed to win the Dow Championship on Sunday for their first LPGA Tour titles, closing with an 8-under 62 in best-ball play for a two-stroke victory over Hyo Joo Kim and Hye-Jin Choi.

Gina Kim and Wilson finished at 17-under 263 at Midland Country Club. Gina Kim holed out from the fairway for eagle on the par-4 fifth.

The 26-year-old Gina Kim won in her 64th start on the LPGA Tour, while the 19-year-old Wilson was making the ninth start of her rookie season. Last year, Wilson — the 2022 USGA Girls’ Junior winner — was second and Gina Kim third on the Epson Tour money list to earn LPGA cards.

Hyo Joo Kim and Choi finished with a 65.

Juli Inkster, who at 66 became the oldest player in LPGA history to make the cut in an official event, teamed with Angel Yin to tie for 12th at 9 under. They shot 64.

Nelly Korda and Olivia Cowan tied for 17th at 8 under.

PGA Tour Champions

DES MOINES, Iowa (AP) — Zach Johnson won the Principal Charity Classic on Sunday in his debut in his home-state event, shooting a 5-under 67 for a four-stroke victory at Wakonda Club.

Johnson grew up in Cedar Rapids, about two hours away. He finished at 17-under 199 for his second victory in his first season on the 50-and-over tour.

Johnson opened with a 69 and shot 63 on Saturday. He also won the James Hardie Pro Football Hall of Fame Invitational in his senior debut in March.

Richard Green (68) and Retief Goosen (70) tied for second. David Bransdon (71) and Brett Quigley (72) were 12 under.

Steve Stricker played for the second week in a row after starting his PGA Tour Champions season at the tournament he hosts in his native Wisconsin. He tied for 40th at 5 under after a 69.

Korn Ferry Tour

AMARILLO, Texas (AP) — Zack Fischer won the OccuNet Classic on Sunday for his first Korn Ferry Tour title, closing with a 1-under 69 for a one-stroke victory.

The 36X-year-old Fisher won in his 171st start on the tour. He finished at 14-under 266, shooting a 62 in the third round.

Ben Carr was second after a 62. Jase Summy (65) and Ryo Ishikawa (67) tied for third at 12 under.

Other tours

Lauryn Nguyen won the FireKeepers Casino Hotel Championship in Marshall, Michigan, for her first Epson Tour title. She closed with a 2-under 70 to finish at 12 under, three strokes ahead of Jenny Coleman. … Taichi Kho of Hong Kong won the Asian Tour’s International Series Morocco event, closing with a 5-under 68 for a one-stroke victory over Bubba Watson (70). Kho finished at 19 under on Royal Golf Dar Es Salam’s Red Course. … Filip Mruzek of Czechia won the Challenge Tour’s Interwetten Open by a stroke at Schladming-Dachstein in Austria. Mruzek shot a 4-under 65 to finish at 18 under. … Drew Doyle won the PGA Tour Americas’ Inter Rapidisimo Golf Championship in Colombia. He closed with a 3-under 69 for a one-stroke victory, finishing at 18 under. … Zimbabwe’s Stuart Krog won the Mopani Zambia Open by a stroke for his first Sunshine Tour title. Krog closed with a 5-under 66 to finish at 5-under 283, a shot ahead of Jason Roets. … Shiho Kuwaki shot a 2-under 70 for a one-stroke victory in the Japan LPGA’s Ai Miyazato Suntory Ladies Open at Rokko Kokusai. … Kim Minsol took the Korea LPGA’s Mercedes-Benz Korean Women’s Open. She closed with a 1-under 70 for a two-shot victory.

___

AP golf: https://apnews.com/hub/golf

Copyright © 2026 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.