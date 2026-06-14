North Carolina 5, West Virginia 2

|West Virginia
|
|
|
|
|
|North Carolina
|
|
|
|
|
|
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|
|
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|
|Guzman 1b
|3
|0
|2
|1
|
|Schaffner ss
|4
|1
|1
|0
|
|Kelly c
|4
|0
|1
|0
|
|Gallaher 2b
|5
|2
|1
|2
|
|Schoenfeld cf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|
|Hull cf
|4
|1
|2
|1
|
|Smith dh
|3
|1
|1
|0
|
|Winslow dh
|3
|0
|0
|0
|
|Graveline lf
|3
|0
|1
|0
|
|Paulsen 1b
|3
|0
|1
|1
|
|Ineich ss
|3
|0
|0
|0
|
|Nicholson 3b
|4
|0
|1
|1
|
|Kresser 2b
|4
|0
|1
|0
|
|Howe lf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|
|Lumsden rf
|4
|1
|1
|0
|
|Hynek c
|4
|0
|0
|0
|
|Hall 3b
|4
|0
|1
|0
|
|French rf
|3
|1
|2
|0
|
|Totals
|32
|2
|8
|1
|
|Totals
|33
|5
|8
|5
|
E_Kresser, Hall. 3B_Gallaher (3). RBI_Gallaher 2 (57), Hull (83), Paulsen (55), Nicholson (49), Guzman (43).
|West Virginia
|001
|100
|000
|—
|2
|North Carolina
|200
|000
|30x
|—
|5
|West Virginia
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Bassinger
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|2
|1
|Yehl L
|7
|
|8
|5
|2
|1
|7
|North Carolina
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Glauber S
|0
|2/3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|McDuffie W
|3
|2/3
|3
|0
|0
|2
|4
|Lynch
|4
|2/3
|5
|2
|2
|2
|2
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