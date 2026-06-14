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North Carolina 5, West Virginia 2

The Associated Press

June 14, 2026, 10:45 PM

West Virginia North Carolina
ab r h bi ab r h bi
Guzman 1b 3 0 2 1 Schaffner ss 4 1 1 0
Kelly c 4 0 1 0 Gallaher 2b 5 2 1 2
Schoenfeld cf 4 0 0 0 Hull cf 4 1 2 1
Smith dh 3 1 1 0 Winslow dh 3 0 0 0
Graveline lf 3 0 1 0 Paulsen 1b 3 0 1 1
Ineich ss 3 0 0 0 Nicholson 3b 4 0 1 1
Kresser 2b 4 0 1 0 Howe lf 3 0 0 0
Lumsden rf 4 1 1 0 Hynek c 4 0 0 0
Hall 3b 4 0 1 0 French rf 3 1 2 0
Totals 32 2 8 1 Totals 33 5 8 5

E_Kresser, Hall. 3B_Gallaher (3). RBI_Gallaher 2 (57), Hull (83), Paulsen (55), Nicholson (49), Guzman (43).

West Virginia 001 100 000 2
North Carolina 200 000 30x 5
IP H R ER BB SO
West Virginia
Bassinger 1 0 0 0 2 1
Yehl L 7 8 5 2 1 7
North Carolina
Glauber S 0 2/3 0 0 0 0 2
McDuffie W 3 2/3 3 0 0 2 4
Lynch 4 2/3 5 2 2 2 2

Copyright © 2026 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

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