MLB Monday American League FAVORITE LINE UNDERDOG LINE at TEXAS OFF Minnesota OFF at HOUSTON -137 Detroit +115 National League…
MLB
Monday
American League
|FAVORITE
|LINE
|UNDERDOG
|LINE
|at TEXAS
|OFF
|Minnesota
|OFF
|at HOUSTON
|-137
|Detroit
|+115
National League
|FAVORITE
|LINE
|UNDERDOG
|LINE
|at PHILADELPHIA
|-202
|Miami
|+167
|at CINCINNATI
|-134
|N.Y Mets
|+116
|at ST. LOUIS
|OFF
|San Diego
|OFF
|at CHICAGO CUBS
|OFF
|Colorado
|OFF
Interleague
|FAVORITE
|LINE
|UNDERDOG
|LINE
|at WASHINGTON
|-130
|Kansas City
|+110
|at ATHLETICS
|-130
|Pittsburgh
|+109
|at ARIZONA
|-136
|LA Angels
|+114
|at LA DODGERS
|-162
|Tampa Bay
|+135
Consensus odds provided by Sportradar
Copyright
© 2026 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.