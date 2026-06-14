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Sports Betting Line

The Associated Press

June 14, 2026, 4:41 PM

MLB

Monday

American League

FAVORITE LINE UNDERDOG LINE
at TEXAS OFF Minnesota OFF
at HOUSTON -137 Detroit +115

National League

FAVORITE LINE UNDERDOG LINE
at PHILADELPHIA -202 Miami +167
at CINCINNATI -134 N.Y Mets +116
at ST. LOUIS OFF San Diego OFF
at CHICAGO CUBS OFF Colorado OFF

Interleague

FAVORITE LINE UNDERDOG LINE
at WASHINGTON -130 Kansas City +110
at ATHLETICS -130 Pittsburgh +109
at ARIZONA -136 LA Angels +114
at LA DODGERS -162 Tampa Bay +135

Consensus odds provided by Sportradar

Copyright © 2026 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

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