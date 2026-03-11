Caesars Sportsbook Promo Code WTOPDYW: Get New Bet $1, Double Your Winnings Bonus for NBA, CBB Games

Photo Credit: Craig Dudek Photo Credit: Craig Dudek This article contains references to products from our advertisers and/or partners, and…

Photo Credit: Craig Dudek Photo Credit: Craig Dudek This article contains references to products from our advertisers and/or partners, and we may receive compensation when you click on links to products and services We have a new welcome offer with the Caesars Sportsbook promo code WTOPDYW, and it is very favorable for tonight’s NBA games and more. You can bet just $1 on Rockets vs. Nuggets or any other game to instantly unlock 10 100% profit boost tokens. Click here to redeem your offer.

Caesars Sportsbook Promo Code WTOPDYW: 10 100% Profit Boosts

If you are planning to wager on the March 11, 2026, matchup between the Cleveland Cavaliers and the Orlando Magic or any other NBA game, you can secure a high-value welcome bonus right after signing up. New users can leverage the specific sign-up parameters outlined below before signing up.

Caesars Promo Code WTOPDYW New Caesars User Offer Bet $1, Get (10) 100% Profit Boost Tokens (max. $25 bets) Terms and Conditions 21+ and Present in Participating States. Offer Confirmed March 11th, 2026

Offer Overview

For new Caesars customers looking to extract maximum value from tonight’s games, this promotional structure provides an optimal entry point. By registering and placing a qualifying initial wager on any game, you can bet $1 and double your winnings for your next 10 wagers.

The underlying mechanics of the promotion are straightforward. Once you create your new account and execute a minimum $1 wager, the sportsbook will automatically credit your account with ten 100% profit tokens. These tokens effectively double your potential return on investment for your subsequent ten bets, allowing you to boost your bankroll. This exclusive offer is strictly available for new Caesars customers.

Use Caesars NBA Promo Today

Here is a look at the current betting markets and consensus odds for today’s primary NBA matchups.

Matchup Spread Moneyline Total Cleveland Cavaliers at Orlando Magic CLE -3.5 (-115) / ORL +3.5 (-105) CLE -170 / ORL +143 O/U 225.5 Houston Rockets at Denver Nuggets DEN -7 (-110) / HOU +7 (-110) DEN -278 / HOU +222 O/U 231

Before locking in wagers, advanced metrics and roster context can help inform your choices. In the Cavaliers vs. Magic matchup, Cleveland (40-25) justifies its status as the favorite with a 4.2 Net Rate compared to Orlando’s 1.4. Even with center Jarrett Allen sidelined by knee tendonitis, the return of Donovan Mitchell (averaging 28.4 PPG) alongside James Harden reinforces Cleveland’s offensive efficiency against a Magic squad missing key forward Franz Wagner.

The late game presents a fascinating statistical discrepancy. Despite the Nuggets (39-26) entering as heavy favorites with Nikola Jokic and Kevin Durant, the visiting Rockets (40-24) actually boast a superior Net Rate (4.9 vs. 3.6). Houston dominates the glass, securing an elite 55.0% of available rebounds compared to Denver’s 50.4%. This rebounding disparity, which directly limits opponent second-chance points, makes the Rockets an analytically intriguing underdog play against the +7 spread.

Sign Up With Caesars Promo Code WTOPDYW

Unlocking your welcome bonus ahead of tonight’s slate is a simple, step-by-step process. Follow these instructions to claim your exclusive offer and double your potential returns:

Register an Account: Create your profile by clicking here and providing standard personal information to verify your identity and location. Enter the Promo Code: During the registration phase, input the Caesars promo code WTOPDYW to successfully lock in your bonus eligibility. Make a Deposit: Fund your new bankroll by executing a deposit through one of the platform’s secure transaction methods. Place Your First Wager: Navigate to today’s NBA betting markets and finalize your first cash wager of $1 or more.

Once your initial qualifying bet of $1 or more is placed to activate the offer, your account will be credited with ten 100% profit boosts. These boost tokens provide a continuous opportunity to double your winnings on your next ten data-backed wagers on the NBA, college basketball or any other sport.