Caesars Sportsbook Promo Code WTOPDYW: Get Double Winnings Bonus for Elite Eight Games

This article contains references to products from our advertisers and/or partners, and we may receive compensation when you click on…

This article contains references to products from our advertisers and/or partners, and we may receive compensation when you click on links to products and services

All new users can redeem the Caesars Sportsbook promo code WTOPDYW to receive double winning profit boost tokens to use on either Elite 8 game today between Tennessee vs. Michigan and UConn vs. Duke, or any other game on the Sunday slate.







Create a new account today to instantly receive 10 100% profit boost tokens after placing your first wager on the app for $1. These can be used on max wagers of $25, allowing you to double the profit on 10 separate wagers thanks to this welcome offer.

Caesars Sportsbook Promo Code WTOPDYW for Elite 8 Bonus Sunday

Caesars Promo Code WTOPDYW new Caesars User Offer Bet $1, Get (10) 100% Profit Boost Tokens (max. $25 bets) Terms and Conditions 21+ and Present in Participating States. Date Last Verified March 29th, 2026

Getting started with one of the most lucrative welcome offers in the betting market is incredibly straightforward. By taking advantage of this promo, new Caesars customers have the unique opportunity to Bet $1, Double Your Winnings Your Next 10 Wagers. Once you register and place that initial $1 qualifying wager, you will immediately receive ten individual 100% Profit Boost Tokens.

It does stand to reason that smart bettors will use these ten tokens to maximize value. You can strategically deploy them across today’s biggest college hoops matchups or pivot to find an edge on tonight’s NBA slate. Either way, you are armed with ten distinct opportunities to completely double your cash payouts on bets up to $25.

Use Caesars Sportsbook for Elite 8 Games

Game Spread Moneyline Total UConn Huskies @ Duke Blue Devils Duke -5 (-110) UConn +185 / Duke -225 O/U 133.5 (-110) Tennessee Volunteers @ Michigan Wolverines Michigan -7.5 (-110) Tenn +278 / Mich -355 O/U 146 (-110)

Odds provided by Caesars Sportsbook and are accurate as of March 29, 2026. All game schedules reflect Eastern Time.

The highlight of the night is the top-seeded Duke (35-2 overall, #2 RPI) going up against the 2nd-seeded UConn Huskies (#5RPI). Dan Hurley looks to upset the loaded Duke team as 5.5-point underdogs.

In the early game, the Michigan Wolverines (34-3, #1 RPI) have been dominant all year, as evidenced by their top spot according to RPI. They match up against a Tennessee Volunteers squad (25-11, #24 RPI).

How to Redeem the Caesars Sportsbook Promo Code WTOPDYW

Claiming this exclusive sign-up bonus is a quick and straightforward process. Follow the simple steps below to secure your profit boosts before today’s college basketball action tips off:

Download the App: Navigate to the App Store or Google Play Store on your mobile device and download the official Caesars Sportsbook app. Register an Account: Open the app and create your new account by providing standard personal information (such as your name, date of birth, and physical address) to verify your identity. Enter the Promo Code: During the registration process, be sure to use the promo code WTOPDYW to successfully opt into the welcome offer. Make a Deposit: Fund your newly created account by making a deposit using one of the sportsbook’s secure payment methods. Place Your Qualifying Bet: Browse today’s betting markets and place your first cash wager of $1 or more.

As soon as your initial $1 qualifying bet is locked in, the offer will activate. You will receive ten (10) 100% profit boosts to apply directly in your bet slip, allowing you to double your winnings on your next ten wagers!