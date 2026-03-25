Buffalo faces Boston in Atlantic Division play

Boston Bruins (39-24-8, in the Atlantic Division) vs. Buffalo Sabres (44-20-7, in the Atlantic Division) Buffalo, New York; Wednesday, 7:30…

Boston Bruins (39-24-8, in the Atlantic Division) vs. Buffalo Sabres (44-20-7, in the Atlantic Division)

Buffalo, New York; Wednesday, 7:30 p.m. EDT

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Sabres -204, Bruins +169; over/under is 6.5

BOTTOM LINE: The Boston Bruins face the Buffalo Sabres for a matchup within the Atlantic Division Wednesday.

Buffalo is 44-20-7 overall with a 15-4-3 record against the Atlantic Division. The Sabres have a 39-4-6 record when scoring at least three goals.

Boston is 39-24-8 overall and 10-9-3 against the Atlantic Division. The Bruins have a 32-9-6 record in games they score three or more goals.

The matchup Wednesday is the fourth time these teams square off this season. The Sabres won 4-1 in the previous matchup.

TOP PERFORMERS: Alex Tuch has 28 goals and 30 assists for the Sabres. Jack Quinn has five goals and two assists over the past 10 games.

Morgan Geekie has 34 goals and 28 assists for the Bruins. Pavel Zacha has eight goals and three assists over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Sabres: 8-1-1, averaging 4.1 goals, 6.8 assists, 4.8 penalties and 12.8 penalty minutes while giving up 2.4 goals per game.

Bruins: 5-2-3, averaging three goals, five assists, 3.6 penalties and 9.7 penalty minutes while giving up 2.6 goals per game.

INJURIES: Sabres: Mattias Samuelsson: day to day (illness), Jiri Kulich: out for season (ear), Jordan Greenway: out (abdomen), Conor Timmins: out (leg), Justin Danforth: out (lower body), Tanner Pearson: day to day (lower-body).

Bruins: None listed.

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The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

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