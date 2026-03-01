Buchnevich scores late in third period to help Blues end 10-game road skid with 3-1 win over Wild

ST. PAUL, Minn. (AP) — Pavel Buchnevich scored late in the third period and the St. Louis Blues snapped a…

ST. PAUL, Minn. (AP) — Pavel Buchnevich scored late in the third period and the St. Louis Blues snapped a 10-game road losing streak by beating the Minnesota Wild 3-1 on Sunday.

Logan Mailloux and Alexey Toropchenko also scored for St. Louis, and Joel Hofer stopped 22 shots.

Kirill Kaprizov scored to tie Marian Gaborik for the most goals in Wild franchise history with 218. Filip Gustavsson made 21 saves, but Minnesota lost its second straight after six straight wins. The Wild lost 5-2 Friday in Utah.

It was the first time in 42 games this season that Minnesota lost when allowing three or fewer goals in regulation.

With the game tied at 1, Buchnevich scored with 3:39 remaining. He took a backhand pass from Jimmy Snuggerud and beat Gustavsson with a wrist shot from near the right dot, extending his scoring streak to five games.

Buchnevich, who scored the Blues’ lone goal in Saturday’s 3-1 loss to New Jersey, is tied with Jordan Kyrou and Jake Neighbours for the team lead with 14 goals.

Toropchenko added an empty-net goal.

In Minnesota’s first home game after the Olympic break, Kaprizov broke a scoreless tie late in the second period, tipping in a pass from Matt Boldy for a power-play goal. His sixth goal in seven games was his 34th goal of the season and 218th in a Wild sweater. He has played in 122 fewer games than Gaborik.

Mailloux tied it when he beat Gustavsson with a wrist shot from the top of the right less than two minutes later for his first goal in 25 games.

Robert Thomas had an assist on the goal in his first action since Jan. 10. The top-line center and team’s second-leading scorer missed 13 games with a lower-body injury and a minor leg procedure. Robby Fabbri was placed on waivers.

Minnesota left wing Marcus Foligno missed the game with a lower-body injury. Coach John Hynes said before the game if Foligno is day to day or could be sidelined long term.

Blues: At Seattle on Wednesday.

Wild: Host Tampa Bay on Tuesday.

