Bruins face the Red Wings in Atlantic Division play

Boston Bruins (38-23-8, in the Atlantic Division) vs. Detroit Red Wings (38-23-8, in the Atlantic Division) Detroit; Saturday, 8 p.m.…

Boston Bruins (38-23-8, in the Atlantic Division) vs. Detroit Red Wings (38-23-8, in the Atlantic Division)

Detroit; Saturday, 8 p.m. EDT

BOTTOM LINE: The Boston Bruins face the Detroit Red Wings in a matchup within the Atlantic Division Saturday.

Detroit has gone 38-23-8 overall with a 12-7-2 record in Atlantic Division play. The Red Wings have scored and allowed 201 goals this season for an even scoring differential.

Boston is 9-8-3 against the Atlantic Division and 38-23-8 overall. The Bruins are second in NHL play with 327 total penalties (averaging 4.7 per game).

The teams meet Saturday for the fourth time this season. The Bruins won 3-0 in the previous matchup.

TOP PERFORMERS: Alex DeBrincat has 34 goals and 38 assists for the Red Wings. Patrick Kane has four goals and five assists over the last 10 games.

David Pastrnak has 27 goals and 56 assists for the Bruins. Pavel Zacha has scored eight goals and added five assists over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Red Wings: 4-4-2, averaging 2.7 goals, 4.6 assists, 3.4 penalties and 7.3 penalty minutes while giving up 2.6 goals per game.

Bruins: 5-2-3, averaging 2.9 goals, 4.7 assists, 3.7 penalties and 9.3 penalty minutes while giving up 2.7 goals per game.

INJURIES: Red Wings: Michael Brandsegg-Nygard: day to day (undisclosed), Michael Rasmussen: out (undisclosed), Dylan Larkin: out (leg).

Bruins: None listed.

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The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

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