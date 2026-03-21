Boston takes on Minnesota, seeks 5th straight home win

Minnesota Timberwolves (43-28, sixth in the Western Conference) vs. Boston Celtics (47-23, second in the Eastern Conference) Boston; Sunday, 8…

Minnesota Timberwolves (43-28, sixth in the Western Conference) vs. Boston Celtics (47-23, second in the Eastern Conference)

Boston; Sunday, 8 p.m. EDT

BOTTOM LINE: Boston hosts Minnesota looking to continue its four-game home winning streak.

The Celtics are 24-10 on their home court. Boston ranks third in the NBA averaging 15.3 made 3-pointers per game while shooting 36.1% from deep. Derrick White leads the team averaging 2.9 makes while shooting 32.6% from 3-point range.

The Timberwolves are 19-15 in road games. Minnesota ranks fifth in the Western Conference with 15.9 fast break points per game led by Ayo Dosunmu averaging 3.6.

The Celtics are shooting 46.4% from the field this season, 0.3 percentage points higher than the 46.1% the Timberwolves allow to opponents. The Timberwolves average 13.8 made 3-pointers per game this season, 0.2 fewer makes per game than the Celtics allow.

The teams square off for the second time this season. The Timberwolves won the last matchup 119-115 on Nov. 29. Anthony Edwards scored 39 points to help lead the Timberwolves to the win.

TOP PERFORMERS: Jaylen Brown is averaging 28.5 points, seven rebounds and 5.2 assists for the Celtics. Sam Hauser is averaging 2.3 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

Julius Randle is averaging 21.2 points, 6.8 rebounds and 5.1 assists for the Timberwolves. Bones Hyland is averaging 2.2 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Celtics: 7-3, averaging 111.2 points, 48.6 rebounds, 25.1 assists, 6.1 steals and 3.7 blocks per game while shooting 44.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 104.9 points per game.

Timberwolves: 5-5, averaging 115.5 points, 43.0 rebounds, 24.5 assists, 8.2 steals and 4.9 blocks per game while shooting 48.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 116.5 points.

INJURIES: Celtics: Nikola Vucevic: out (finger).

Timberwolves: Anthony Edwards: out (knee), Naz Reid: day to day (ankle).

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The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

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