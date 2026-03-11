Boca Juniors unveils $50M-$60M Bombonera expansion to 80,000 seats

BUENOS AIRES, Argentina (AP) — After River Plate presented a project to roof its Monumental Stadium, archrival Boca Juniors announced…

BUENOS AIRES, Argentina (AP) — After River Plate presented a project to roof its Monumental Stadium, archrival Boca Juniors announced it will expand the capacity of La Bombonera in the stadium’s biggest ever makeover.

Renovations will cost $50 million-$60 million to increase seating from 57,000 to 80,000. Boca announced the work will begin during the upcoming World Cup and last at least two years.

“La Bombonera is not being moved. A new stadium is not being built. It is being expanded while respecting its identity,” the Argentine club explained a project summary given to the press late Tuesday.

Alberto J. Armando Stadium is popularly known as La Bombonera for its resemblance to a box of marshmallows. It opened in 1940 in the La Boca neighborhood and its expansion is a long-standing demand of the club’s fans.

Less than half of the 126,000 active members can attend league and international tournament matches. For the fans who are not members, access is prohibited.

Two months ago, River Plate announced plans to build a roof on its stadium and expand capacity to more than 100,000 in preparation for the 2030 World Cup. Argentina is co-hosting with Paraguay, Uruguay, Spain, Portugal and Morocco for the tournament’s 100th anniversary.

