Cubs starter Jameson Taillon leaves game against Giants in 2nd inning with injury

CHICAGO (AP) — Cubs starter Jameson Taillon left the game against the San Francisco Giants with an undetermined injury with…

CHICAGO (AP) — Cubs starter Jameson Taillon left the game against the San Francisco Giants with an undetermined injury with no outs in the second inning and Chicago trailing 1-0 on Sunday night.

After Taillon walked Matt Chapman to lead off the second, Cubs training staff and manager Craig Counsell came to the mound to talk to the right-hander. After a brief discussion, Taillon walked to the dugout and was replaced by righty Javier Assad, who was recalled from Triple-A Iowa on Saturday.

Taillon allowed a run in the first inning Sunday on a walk followed by two singles. He entered the game 2-5 with a 5.13 ERA and lost four straight decisions over his previous five starts.

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