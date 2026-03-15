Bobby McMann has 2 goals and an assist in his visa-delayed Kraken debut against Canucks

VANCOUVER, British Columbia (AP) — Bobby McMann had two goals and an assist in his Kraken debut and Seattle beat…

VANCOUVER, British Columbia (AP) — Bobby McMann had two goals and an assist in his Kraken debut and Seattle beat the Vancouver Canucks 5-2 on Saturday night to end a four-game losing streak and move within a point of the final wild card in the West.

McMann went from Toronto to Seattle at the trade deadline, but was delayed because of a visa issue that was resolved Friday.

His new linemates also had three-point nights, with Matty Beniers finishing with a goal and two assists, and Jordan Eberle added three assists.

Jared McCann and Jamie Oleksiak added goals for the Kraken, and Brandon Montour had two assists. Philipp Grubauer stopped 32 shots.

Evander Kane and Marco Rossi scored for NHL-worst Vancouver. Nikita Tolopilo made 28 saves. The Canucks have five games left on an eight-game homestand.

McMann scored on a power play at the end of the first period and added his second early in the third. Seattle got him for a a fourth-round pick in the 2026 draft and a conditional second-round selection in 2027.

Up next

Kraken: Host Florida on Sunday night.

Canucks: Host Florida on Tuesday night.

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