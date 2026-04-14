Dabble Promo Code WTOP: Claim $10 Bonus for Heat-Hornets, Blazers-Suns

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This article contains references to products from our advertisers and/or partners, and we may receive compensation when you click on links to products and services

Dive into the NBA play-in games tonight after activating the Dabble promo code WTOP. All new users who take advantage of this welcome offer are able to receive a guaranteed bonus to use on entries for the Heat vs. Hornets and Blazers vs. Suns games tonight for the NBA play-in. Of course, there are also 15 MLB games to dive into as well, so there is something for every sports fan tonight.



Sign up with a new account and you will automatically receive a $10 sign-up bonus. The best part about this is that no deposit is required- all you need to do is set up your new account and you will receive this bonus.

Use Dabble to place player prop entries for these games tonight. If there is an NBA counting stat, it is probably a market you can select to fill out your entries, ranging from player points, assists, rebounds and much more.

Combine 2+ picks into an entry, but understand that the more picks the higher the risk but the higher the reward.

So, make sure to activate the Dabble promo code WTOP to secure a $10 sign-up bonus, and start placing your entries from there.

Dabble Promo Code WTOP for $10 DFS Bonus

Dabble Promo Code WTOP Welcome Offer $10 Daily Fantasy Bonus – No Deposit Required In-App Bonuses Spin and Win Deposit Match Up to 100%, Copy Cash and Rocket Boosts Features New Feed, Entry Builder, Banter, etc. Bonus Last Verified On April 14th, 2026 Information Confirmed By WTOP

This welcome offer is about as easy as it gets to lock in bonuses, as all you ned to do is create a new account. This will automatically trigger the $10 bonus, which you can then use on entries for the NBA, MLB or any other sport.

NBA Player Prop Entries Tonight via Dabble

Below, we will list the highest point props for the two games tonight, starting with Devin Booker with the highest prop of the night.

Player Opponent Point Prop Devin Booker Portland Trail Blazers 26.5 Deni Avdija Phoenix Suns 24.5 Tyler Herro Charlotte Hornets 22.5 LaMelo Ball Miami Heat 22.5 Bam Adebayo Charlotte Hornets 22.5

Booker will have his hands full against a tough Blazers defense that ended the season on a hot streak, but one that he matches up well against based on their style of defense.

Meanwhile, the Hornets defense was fantastic pretty much the entire second half of the season, and could find success against a Heat team that played at the fastest pace in the entire NBA this season.

How to Redeem the Dabble Promo Code WTOP

Creating a new account on Dabble is a quick and hassle-free process. Here is a step-by-step breakdown for new players:

Head to the app using the links anywhere on this page start signing up. This will redirect players to a registration landing page.

Apply promo code WTOP to qualify for this offer.

Create an account by filling out the required information sections (name, date of birth, email address, mailing address, etc.)

Receive a $10 sign-up bonus for any game in the NBA, college basketball and more.

New players can also make a cash deposit using any of the preferred payment methods. Popular options include instant bank transfer, credit card, debit card, Apple Pay and PayPal.