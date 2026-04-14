BetRivers Promo Code WTOP: Claim $500 Bonus for NBA Play-In Tournament, MLB Games

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The NBA play-in tournament starts tonight with two games on tap for the evening, and we have a full MLB slate of games as well. Get in on all this action with a bonus in hand by redeeming the BetRivers promo code WTOP. Use this opportunity to check out the Heat vs. Hornets and Blazers vs. Suns for the NBA play-in games, or any of the 15 MLB games tonight, and receive a location dependent bonus.



The reward you get from BetRivers depends on your location, which will be picked up from the device you use to register with. Users in Pennsylvania and Michigan will be able to choose between these three options for the sportsbook or the casino:

100% poker bonus match up to $1,000

Win 1st day or get a bonus back ($250 in PA and $500 in MI) and 500 bonus spins

2nd chance bonus bet up to $500

Those who sign up in New Jersey will have the ability to bet up to $250. If that bet settles as a loss, you will get your stake returned in the form of bonuses. Lastly, West Virginia users will get a casino offer. Win your 1st day or get up to $500 back along with 250 in bonus spins.

BetRivers Promo Code WTOP for NBA Play-In Bonus Tuesday

BetRivers Promo Code WTOP New BetRivers User Offer PA, MI, NJ, WV Offers Terms and Conditions New Users 21+ in Eligible States Date Last Verified April 14th, 2026

The state you are located in will determine which one of these different types of offers you will receive with BetRivers. Either way, you can redeem this promo code offer to receive some sort of welcome bonus, and start diving into the slate from there.

There is a ton going on tonight between the two NBA play-in games and a full MLB schedule, which includes some fun series between the Cubs-Phillies, Angels-Yankees, Mets-Dodgers and more.

NBA Play-In Odds, Preview Tuesday Night via BetRivers

Miami Heat (+5.5) at Charlotte Hornets (-5.5) | Total: O/U 229.5

| Total: O/U 229.5 Portland Trail Blazers (+3.5) at Phoenix Suns (-3.5) | Total: O/U 216.5

The Hornets had a slow start to the season dealing with some injuries and figuring out their rotation, but since January have been legitimately among the best teams in the entire NBA. They ended the season with the 8th-best net rating in the NBA, ahead of teams such as the Timberwolves, Lakers, Suns and Cavaliers.

They are also ahead of the Heat, who are the 10th seed in the Eastern Conference. The winner of this game will play the winner of the Magic vs. Sixers game for the 8th seed in the playoffs, and face the Detroit Pistons in the first round.

The Blazers vs. Suns is another fun matchup featuring a surprise Suns team who many prediction would miss the playoffs entirely, but were in the picture the whole season, finishing with a 45-37 record. The winner of this game will be the No. 2 seed in the Western Conference playoffs and meet the San Antonio Spurs in the first round.

How to Redeem the BetRivers Promo Code WTOP

New customers in four states can complete these easy steps to redeem a bonus for sports betting, casino games and poker: