Blues take on the Sharks on 4-game winning streak

St. Louis Blues (31-30-11, in the Central Division) vs. San Jose Sharks (33-31-7, in the Pacific Division) San Jose, California;…

St. Louis Blues (31-30-11, in the Central Division) vs. San Jose Sharks (33-31-7, in the Pacific Division)

San Jose, California; Monday, 10 p.m. EDT

BOTTOM LINE: The St. Louis Blues will try to keep their four-game win streak alive when they visit the San Jose Sharks.

San Jose has a 33-31-7 record overall and a 17-12-5 record in home games. The Sharks have a -39 scoring differential, with 213 total goals scored and 252 given up.

St. Louis has a 31-30-11 record overall and a 13-18-4 record on the road. The Blues are 24-9-5 in games they score three or more goals.

Monday’s game is the third time these teams meet this season. The Blues won 2-1 in overtime in the previous matchup.

TOP PERFORMERS: Macklin Celebrini has 36 goals and 62 assists for the Sharks. Collin Graf has three goals and two assists over the last 10 games.

Dylan Holloway has 17 goals and 19 assists for the Blues. Jimmy Snuggerud has six goals and six assists over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Sharks: 3-6-1, averaging 2.6 goals, 4.4 assists, 3.6 penalties and 11.9 penalty minutes while giving up 3.7 goals per game.

Blues: 7-1-2, averaging 2.9 goals, 5.2 assists, four penalties and 10.1 penalty minutes while giving up 1.4 goals per game.

INJURIES: Sharks: Ryan Reaves: out (hamd), John Klingberg: day to day (lower-body), Yaroslav Askarov: day to day (upper-body), Ty Dellandrea: out (lower body).

Blues: Tyler Tucker: out (lower-body).

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The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

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