Biel scores 2 goals, Toklomati adds another to help Charlotte beat 10-man Austin 3-1

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (AP) — Pep Biel scored two goals, Idan Toklomati added his first of the season, and Charlotte FC beat short-handed Austin FC 3-1 on Saturday night.

Biel scored his second goal of the season to make it 2-1 in the 68th minute. Harry Toffolo played an arcing ball from the left side to the back post, where Liel Abada skipped it back in front of the net for the first-touch finish by Biel.

Guilherme Biro was shown a straight red card in the 25th and Austin (1-1-1) played a man down the rest of the way.

Charlotte took a 1-0 lead about four minutes later when Idan Toklomati scored his first goal of the season. Wilfried Zaha cut back to evade a defender and darted toward the end line before he played a cross from the left corner of the 6-yard box to the back post for a first-touch finish by Toklomati into a wide-open net.

An own goal by Morrison Agyemang — who made his first MLS start — made it 1-1 in the 31st minute.

Biel capped the scoring in the third minute of stoppage time.

Austin’s Dani Pereira left the game in the 36th minute due to an apparent hamstring injury and was replaced by Nicolás Dubersarsky.

Brad Stuver had nine saves.

Kristijan Kahlina stopped one shot for Charlotte (1-1-1).

