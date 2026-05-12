Rangers’ Nimmo leaves game against Diamondbacks with sprained left ankle

ARLINGTON, Texas (AP) — Texas Rangers right fielder Brandon Nimmo left Tuesday night’s game against the Arizona Diamondbacks in the…

ARLINGTON, Texas (AP) — Texas Rangers right fielder Brandon Nimmo left Tuesday night’s game against the Arizona Diamondbacks in the sixth inning with a sprained left ankle.

Nimmo’s left foot hit the edge of first baseman Ildemaro Vargas’ foot as he tried to leg out an infield single and he came up limping. He stayed in the game for a few pitches before he was replaced by pinch-runner Sam Haggerty.

Rangers manager Skip Schumaker said X-rays were negative but confirmed Nimmo had a sprained ankle and was potentially day to day going forward.

“You’ll talk to him, and he’ll try to tell you he’s going to play tomorrow,” Schumaker said. “That’s just who he is. So hopefully we dodged a bullet, which would be great, but we’ll see how he wakes up tomorrow.”

The Rangers were up 7-1 on the Diamondbacks when the injury occurred, and Nimmo went 3 for 4 with a triple. The Rangers won 7-4.

Nimmo is batting .276 this season for the Rangers with four home runs and 12 RBIs.

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