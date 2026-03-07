Betr Promo Code WTOP: Get New $200 Bonus For NCAAB Rivalry, NBA Pickcs

Photo Credit: Craig Dudek Photo Credit: Craig Dudek This article contains references to products from our advertisers and/or partners, and…

To help you get started before today’s games, here are the essential details regarding the current welcome offer:

The headline feature of the Betr promo code WTOP is the “No Sweats” welcome offer, which provides substantial value for tonight’s slate. This promotion grants new Betr customers two separate no-sweat entries, totaling up to $200 in value. This unique structure allows users to tackle the player prop market with confidence; if either of the first two entries settles as a loss, the amount risked is refunded as Betr Bucks.

This is particularly advantageous for games like UNC vs. Duke, allowing fans to back stars like Cameron Boozer or Henri Veesaar with a built-in safety net. To qualify, users must meet standard age requirements and be physically located in a participating state. By validating their identity and location, eligible users can unlock the full potential of the $200 bonus, ensuring maximum flexibility when building pick sets for this evening’s action.

Betr Picks For Duke vs. North Carolina

Here are the player point totals for the biggest stars in tonight’s rivalry matchup:

Player Points Over/Under Prop Cameron Boozer (Duke) 22.5 Henri Veesaar (UNC) 14.5 Seth Trimble (UNC) 13.5 Isaiah Evans (Duke) 13.5 Patrick Ngongba (Duke) 10.5 Luka Bogavac (UNC) 9.5 Caleb Foster (Duke) 8.5

The headliner for this slate is Duke freshman phenom Cameron Boozer. The books have set his line at 22.5 points, which is incredibly sharp given his seasonal output. Boozer is averaging 22.6 points per game this season and leads the conference with 679 total points. With a massive usage rate of 29.58% and a field goal percentage of 58.3%, he remains the undeniable focal point of the Blue Devils’ offense. While he averages just a tick over this number, the volume is virtually guaranteed in a game of this magnitude.

On the North Carolina side, Henri Veesaar presents an intriguing statistical case, especially following the injury to Caleb Wilson. Veesaar’s line is set at 14.5 points, yet the center is averaging 16.5 points per game this year. Veesaar has been highly efficient, shooting 61.1% from the field and 68.3% on two-point attempts. With a full 2-point buffer between his season average and the current betting line, the data leans toward the over, especially considering he has accumulated 463 total points this season.

Seth Trimble also enters the night with a line set slightly below his typical production. With a prop of 13.5 points, he faces a number below his season average of 14.2. Similarly, Duke’s Isaiah Evans is averaging 14.6 points per game, more than a full point higher than his posted total of 13.5.

NBA and UFC 326 Markets

While the Duke vs. North Carolina rivalry dominates the headlines, the Betr promo code WTOP also unlocks access to other major sporting events. Users can apply their strategies to the NBA games like Warriors vs. Thunder. Additionally, combat sports fans can look forward to UFC 326, with a full slate of picks available on the platform. The “No Sweat” offer applies across these markets, giving new users the flexibility to explore different sports beyond college basketball.

