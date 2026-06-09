Jac Caglianone homers twice for the Royals in a 5-3 win over the Rangers

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — Jac Caglianone went 3 for 3 with two home runs and three RBIs as the…

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — Jac Caglianone went 3 for 3 with two home runs and three RBIs as the Kansas City Royals erased an early deficit to defeat the Texas Rangers 5-3 on Tuesday night.

Caglianone, who missed Kansas City’s previous game with right shoulder soreness, ended Nathan Eovaldi’s no-hit bid with a leadoff homer in the fifth inning that sailed into the right-field bullpen.

In the sixth, Caglianone drove reliever Jalen Beeks’ first-pitch changeup 431 feet to right-center for a two-run shot that gave the Royals a 5-2 lead.

It was Caglianone’s second multihomer game in the majors; he also hit a pair against the Rangers on June 19, 2025, the first two home runs of his career.

The Royals got five extra-base hits in a four-run sixth.

Carter Jensen opened the inning with a double off the right-field fence and scored on Maikel Garcia’s one-out triple, tying the score at 2.

Garcia scored on Vinnie Pasquantino’s ground-rule double to center for a 3-2 lead.

Caglianone also singled and stole a base in the eighth.

Eovaldi (5-7) walked a batter in each of his first three innings, but held Kansas City hitless through four. He threw 5 2/3 innings, allowing four runs on four hits — all for extra bases — with three walks and three strikeouts.

Stephen Kolek labored through the first three innings for Kansas City, delivering 55 pitches and allowing six baserunners, but stranded four.

Jake Burger’s second-inning RBI single for the Rangers provided the game’s first run. A pair of throwing errors allowed Evan Carter to circle the bases in the fourth, expanding Texas’ lead to 2-0.

Kolek exited after five innings. He allowed two runs — one earned — and eight hits.

Joc Pederson tripled and scored on Corey Seager’s groundout in the seventh, capping the scoring.

Josh Jung and Brandon Nimmo each had two of Texas’ nine hits.

Steven Cruz (1-2) retired all four batters he faced, striking out two to earn the win. Alex Lange fanned two in in a hitless ninth for his fourth save this season, all in the last six Royals games.

Kansas City has won five of six.

Royals center fielder Kyle Isbel exited in the seventh with a left foot plantar fascia injury.

Up next

Rangers LHP MacKenzie Gore (4-5, 4.23 ERA) faces Royals RHP Seth Lugo (2-4, 3.91) on Wednesday night.

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