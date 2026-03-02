Betr Promo Code WTOP: Get $200 Bonus for Warriors-Clippers, NBA Picks

Photo Credit: Craig Dudek Photo Credit: Craig Dudek This article contains references to products from our advertisers and/or partners, and…

By using the Betr promo code, new users can unlock a welcome offer that includes two "no-sweat" entries. Basically, if you miss on your first two picks after signing up here , you get your entry fees refunded as Betr Bucks, giving you up to $200 in total protection. It's the perfect safety net to make picks on NBA action, as well as college basketball and the NHL.

Betr Promo Code WTOP for NBA Picks

We are deep into the NBA Regular Season, with the Celtics taking on the Bucks on Monday night. Celtics are surging—winners of six of their last seven— but the Bucks are in a tough spot, fighting for their play-in lives. This signup incentive is a great way to build a bankroll without the usual stress.

Here is the breakdown of the offer available for the Bucks vs. Celtics clash on March 2, 2026:

Betr Promo Code WTOP New User Offer $200 Bonus (Two max entries of $100 each. Losing entries mean players receive Betr Bucks that can be played on future picks.) Date Last Verified March 2, 2026

Offer Overview

The strategy here is simple: Betr wants to give you confidence right out of the gate. When you activate the promo code, you get two separate no-sweat entries. You can place your picks, and if either entry doesn’t go your way, the entry fee lands right back in your account as Betr Bucks (up to $100 per entry, totaling $200).

While we are focusing on the NBA tonight, remember that this protection applies across the board—so if you have an eye on the college hardwood or the ice this week, you are covered there too.

How to Use Your Betr NBA Promo Tonight

With the Celtics visiting Milwaukee, the daily fantasy market is looking interesting. We know the headlines: Giannis Antetokounmpo is still out with that calf strain, and Jayson Tatum isn’t back until likely later this week. That leaves a lot of usage up for grabs.

I’ve crunched the numbers, and while the stars get the attention, the real value for us tonight lies deeper in the rotation. Here are the point total lines I’m watching for seven key players:

Player Points Over/Under Prop Jaylen Brown 28.5 Derrick White 17.5 Payton Pritchard 16.5 Bobby Portis 10.5 Sam Hauser 10.5 Neemias Queta 9.5 AJ Green 9.5

Analysis for Your Picks

When I look at this board, Bobby Portis jumps out immediately. His prop is sitting at 10.5 points, which feels low given the context. Portis was vocal about his frustration after the blown lead against the Bulls, calling the situation “super frustrating.” He knows the playoffs are on the line. He’s averaging 13.28 points per game this season and shooting nearly 49% from the field.

AJ Green has been a sniper lately, hitting multiple three-pointers in four straight games. He’s averaging 10.33 points per game on the season and shooting over 42% from deep. The Celtics’ defense is tough, but Green provides the spacing Milwaukee is desperate for.

How to Claim the Betr Promo Code Offer

Ready to lock in your entries? The process is straightforward. Follow these steps to secure your $200 in total bonus value before tip-off tonight.

Download and Register: Sign up here . Enter Personal Information: Fill in the standard details—name, email, DOB, and the last four digits of your SSN to verify you are you. Input the Promo Code: This is the important part. Enter Promo Code WTOP when prompted. You need this to unlock the exclusive welcome offer. Deposit and Play: Link your payment method and make a deposit. Utilize the No-Sweat Entries: Place your first two entries. Remember, each is protected up to $100.

Once you are active, you are set. If you take a loss on those first two entries, Betr refunds the fee to your account as Betr Bucks (max $200 total).