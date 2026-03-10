Betr Promo Code WTOP: Get $200 Bonus for Celtics-Spurs, NBA Picks

This article contains references to products from our advertisers and/or partners, and we may receive compensation when you click on…

This article contains references to products from our advertisers and/or partners, and we may receive compensation when you click on links to products and services

All new DFS users can claim the Betr promo code WTOP to receive a new welcome offer. Create a new account to receive no sweat bonuses up to $200 plus a free pick to use on any NBA game today, including the Celtics vs. Spurs as a potential NBA Finals preview.







This new welcome offer allows all users to sign up with this promo code offer, and receive two no sweat entries total, receiving up to $200 back in bonuses. This also comes with a free pick to use on an entry tonight as well.

Betr Promo Code WTOP for Celtics vs. Spurs, NBA Tonight

Betr Promo Code WTOP New Betr User Offer $200 bonus (two max entries of $100 each. Losing entries mean players receive Betr Bucks that can be played on future picks.) Terms and Conditions 18+ years of age (19+ in Alabama and Nebraska, 21+ in Massachusetts and Arizona) & in participating states Date Last Verified March 10th, 2026

Betr Promo Code WTOP Offer Overview

To maximize the excitement of this Boston Celtics vs. San Antonio Spurs matchup, new Betr customers can take advantage of a unique two-part welcome bonus. The promotion grants you two no-sweat entries to use on the upcoming game. If either of those initial entries falls short, Betr has you covered—you will receive your entry fee back in the form of Betr Bucks, up to a $200 total maximum. As an added incentive, first-time users will also receive a free pick to utilize alongside their NBA regular season action.

Before locking in your predictions for the March 10 showdown, keep in mind the necessary eligibility criteria. This generous promotion is exclusively available for new Betr customers who meet the legal age requirements and are physically located in a participating state. Once verified, you can immediately put your free pick and $200 safety net to work as the surging Celtics and Spurs square off.

Celtics-Spurs Player Prop Preview via Betr

Player Points Prop Jaylen Brown 24.5 Victor Wembanyama 23.5 Jayson Tatum 18.5 De’Aaron Fox 16.5 Derrick White 15.5 Stephon Castle 15.5 Devin Vassell 13.5

With your new bonus secured, you can build your entries around some of the most exciting player props for tonight’s clash. Looking at the current lines, Boston’s Jaylen Brown leads all players with a points prop of 24.5. Based on his regular season data, Brown is a tremendous candidate to go for more than his projection. He is currently averaging an impressive 28.7 points per game while shooting 48.0% from the field. Considering his massive volume—taking 22.0 field goal attempts per game with a 36.3% usage rate—Brown clearly has the green light to score aggressively, even as Jayson Tatum continues to ramp up from his recent return.

For San Antonio, Victor Wembanyama enters tonight with a 23.5-point line. The Spurs’ phenom boasts a season average of 23.9 points per game and is anchoring a team that has won 15 of its last 16 games. Wembanyama commands a heavy 31.5% usage rate, ensuring he will have plenty of opportunities to finish with more than his projected total.

How to Redeem the Betr Promo Code WTOP

Unlocking your bonus ahead of tonight’s 08:00 PM EDT tip-off is a quick and straightforward process. To ensure your account is ready, simply follow these steps to claim your offer:

First, begin by creating and registering a new account. During the sign-up phase, you will be prompted to enter standard personal information to verify your identity and confirm you are in an eligible location. While filling out these basic details, it is strictly required that you input promo code WTOP to successfully attach the welcome offer to your new profile.

Once your registration is complete and your identity is verified, you will immediately trigger the $200 in total bonus value. Betr issues this promotion as two separate tokens, each functioning as a no-sweat entry with a maximum value of $100.

After making your initial deposit, you can apply these tokens to your player prop predictions for the Boston and San Antonio game. The safety net ensures that if either of your chosen entries loses, you will receive your entry fee back in Betr Bucks. You can be refunded up to a $200 total maximum, giving you plenty of firepower to jump right back into the NBA regular season action.