BetMGM Bonus Code TOP1500: Get $1,500 Bonus for NCAA Tournament Games Sunday

Photo Credit: Craig Dudek Photo Credit: Craig Dudek This article contains references to products from our advertisers and/or partners, and…

Photo Credit: Craig Dudek Photo Credit: Craig Dudek This article contains references to products from our advertisers and/or partners, and we may receive compensation when you click on links to products and services There is nothing better than the thrill of March basketball, and tonight’s loaded slate of postseason action gives us a real chance at a nice pay day. By signing up here with the BetMGM bonus code TOP1500 ahead of the next college basketball game, new players can lock in a targeted welcome offer to instantly build their bankroll.

If you are betting from Michigan, New Jersey, Pennsylvania, or West Virginia, you must use code TOP150 to claim a straightforward “bet $10, win $150 in bonus bets” promotion. For bettors in all other participating legal states, you get a massive $1,500 first-bet offer using code TOP1500, which allows you to wager up to $1,500 on your initial play and get it back in bonus bets if it loses. We’re in this together, so let’s get our strategy right for blockbuster matchups like Kentucky vs. Iowa State and UCLA vs. UConn.

BetMGM Bonus Code TOP1500 for College Basketball

BetMGM Bonus Code (MI, NJ, PA, WV) TOP150 New User Offer (MI, NJ, PA, WV) Bet $10 Get $150 BetMGM Bonus Code (All States except NY) TOP1500 New User Offer (All States except NY) $1,500 First Bet Offer Terms and Conditions 21+ and Present in Participating States. Date Last Verified March 22, 2026

BetMGM Bonus Code Details: Your Welcome Offer Explained

Understanding your specific state’s promotion is the first step to smart handicapping. I always tell my readers to maximize these welcome offers before tip-off so we can chase bigger payouts with confidence. For bettors located in Michigan, New Jersey, Pennsylvania, and West Virginia, the sportsbook hooks you up with a low-risk “bet $10, win $150 in bonus bets” offer. J ust enter code TOP150, place a ten-dollar moneyline or spread wager, and if that bet cashes, you get an extra $150 bonus added to your account.

If you are registering in any other participating US state, you get to take a bigger swing with the $1,500 first-bet offer using code TOP1500. This widespread promotion provides the perfect safety net. You can step up and comfortably wager up to $1,500 on your opening play. If your initial bet happens to lose, BetMGM refunds your account with your original stake back in bonus bets, keeping you in the action for the rest of the hardwood slate.

NCAA Tournament Games on Sunday

Here is the complete schedule and latest odds for today’s thrilling college basketball matchups:

#25 Miami (FL) at #8 Purdue: Purdue -7.5 (-342 ML) | Miami +271 ML | O/U 147.5

Purdue -7.5 (-342 ML) | Miami +271 ML | O/U 147.5 Kentucky at #6 Iowa State: Iowa State -4.5 | O/U 145.5

Iowa State -4.5 | O/U 145.5 #10 St. John’s at #17 Kansas: St. John’s -3.5 (-168 ML) | O/U 144.5

St. John’s -3.5 (-168 ML) | O/U 144.5 #23 Tennessee at #9 Virginia: Tennessee -1.5 (-117 ML) | O/U 137.5

Tennessee -1.5 (-117 ML) | O/U 137.5 Iowa at #4 Florida: Florida -10.5 | O/U 145.5

Florida -10.5 | O/U 145.5 Utah State at #2 Arizona: Arizona -11.5 | O/U 154.5

Arizona -11.5 | O/U 154.5 UCLA at #7 UConn: UConn -4.5 | O/U 136.5

UConn -4.5 | O/U 136.5 #20 Texas Tech at #18 Alabama: Texas Tech -1.5 | O/U 165.5

I’m looking closely at a few of these games to find our best betting angles. The top-20 showdown between the #10 St. John’s Red Storm and the #17 Kansas Jayhawks is dripping with drama. St. John’s forward Zuby Ejiofor—who just dropped a 14-point, 11-rebound double-double—is facing his former coach Bill Self in the ultimate revenge spot. However, Kansas counters with freshman guard Darryn Peterson, who is fresh off an explosive 28-point performance.

Another down-to-the-wire clash I’m targeting is #23 Tennessee visiting #9 Virginia. Tennessee enters as a narrow 1.5-point road favorite, fueled by Ja’Kobi Gillespie’s incredible 29-point, 9-assist heroics. Virginia will answer back with their own X-factor, Jacari White, who just poured in 26 points off the bench while shooting a lights-out 83.3% from the field.

We also can’t ignore #6 Iowa State laying 4.5 points against Kentucky, especially with the Cyclones missing key forward Joshua Jefferson to a sprained ankle, or #7 UConn leaning on Tarris Reed Jr.—who just posted a monster 31-point, 27-rebound game—against UCLA. These electric matchups are exactly where a strategic, well-placed wager can pay off.

How to Activate Your BetMGM Bonus Code Offer

Ready to get in on tonight’s college basketball action? Claiming your welcome offer is a breeze. I do this all the time, and you just need to follow these simple steps to unlock your bonus:

Register: Create and register a new account here by providing standard personal information (such as your name, email, and date of birth).

Create and register a new account here by providing standard personal information (such as your name, email, and date of birth). Apply the Code: During sign-up, ensure you enter the correct promo code for your location. Use bonus code TOP150 if you are in MI, NJ, PA, or WV. Use bonus code TOP1500 if you are in any other participating state.

During sign-up, ensure you enter the correct promo code for your location. Use bonus code if you are in MI, NJ, PA, or WV. Use bonus code if you are in any other participating state. Deposit Funds: Complete the activation process by making a first deposit of at least $10 using one of the secure banking methods available on the platform.

Once your account is created, registered, and funded, we are completely set to hit the board, browse the morning line odds, and lock in our wagers for tonight’s premium slate of games.

Gambling problem? Call 1-800-GAMBLER (Available in the US)