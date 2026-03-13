BetMGM Bonus Code TOP1500: Get $1,500 Bonus for Michigan-Ohio State, NCAAB Games

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All new users can redeem the BetMGM bonus code TOP1500 in time for a loaded day of NCAA Conference Tournament games. Create a new account to get started, and start checking the CBB slate today, starting with Michigan vs. Ohio State at noon ET.







There are two offers on the table for new users, depending on location. The majority of users will receive a $1,500 first bet offer. Place your first wager on the app up to that amount, and receive bonus bets back if that initial bet settles as a loss.

That said, those located in Michigan, New Jersey, Pennsylvania or West Virginia will instead receive a $150 bonus with a winning wager. Place a $10 wager and get back a $150 bonus if that wager settles as a win.

BetMGM Bonus Code TOP1500 for College Basketball Bonus

Before placing your wagers on the upcoming hardwood clash between the Ohio State Buckeyes and the Michigan Wolverines, it is important to know which welcome offer is available in your area. BetMGM has tailored its promotions based on your location, ensuring new players have a valuable opportunity to boost their bankroll.

Below is a complete breakdown of the current BetMGM sign-up offers, the corresponding bonus codes, and the general terms attached to these promotions:

BetMGM Bonus Code (MI, NJ, PA, WV) TOP150 New BetMGM User Offer (MI, NJ, PA, WV) Bet $10 Get $150 BetMGM Bonus Code (All States except NY) TOP1500 New BetMGM User Offer (All States except NY) $1,500 First Bet Offer Terms and Conditions 21+ and Present in Participating States. Date Last Verified March 13th, 2026

Unlock a $150 Bonus or $1,500 First Bet Offer

New players signing up to wager on the hardwood can unlock serious value using the latest BetMGM bonus code. Depending on your location, you may have the flexibility to choose between two distinct introductory promotions. If you are registering an account from Michigan, New Jersey, Pennsylvania, or West Virginia, you are eligible for a choice between two deals. The first is a “Bet $10, Get $150” promotion, where placing a simple $10 wager will yield $150 in bonus bets—provided your initial bet wins. Alternatively, users in these four specific states can bypass that offer and instead claim a lucrative $1,500 First Bet Offer.

The $1,500 First Bet Offer is the exclusive welcome promotion available to new users in all other participating US states outside of MI, NJ, PA, and WV. This promotion acts as a valuable safety net for your introductory wager on the platform. You can confidently place your first bet up to $1,500, and if that wager happens to lose, BetMGM will refund your entire stake in the form of bonus bets. This allows bettors to enter the action with the assurance that their initial investment is fully protected up to the maximum threshold.

Ohio State vs. Michigan Preview via BetMGM

The #3 ranked Michigan Wolverines (29-2) are set to host the Ohio State Buckeyes in a highly anticipated college basketball matchup. Scheduled to tip off on March 13, 2026, at 12:00 PM ET, this clash carries significant weight. The Wolverines enter the contest looking to build upon their dominant 29-2 overall record and elite standing near the top of the AP Top 25 rankings. On the other side, the Buckeyes aim to leverage their momentum, winning their first game in the tournament to move on. Ohio State is looking to play spoiler on the road against one of the nation’s premier programs.

Ohio State Buckeyes vs. Michigan Wolverines Odds & Analysis

Bet Type Ohio State Buckeyes Michigan Wolverines Spread +12.5 (-105) -12.5 (-115) Moneyline +625 -1000 Total Points Over 154.5 (-110) Under 154.5 (-110)

Odds as of March 13, 2026 from BetMGM.

Oddsmakers have firmly positioned the Michigan Wolverines as heavy favorites, dealing them a -1000 moneyline and tasking them with covering a 12.5-point spread. This reflects Michigan’s stellar 29-2 campaign and status as the third-ranked team in the nation. The Ohio State Buckeyes enter as substantial +12.5 underdogs, though they have shown capability on the offensive end of the floor.

Ohio State’s offense leans heavily on the production of Bruce Thornton, put up an impressive stat-line of 24 points, 6 rebounds, and 3 assists across 38 minutes of action. Christoph Tilly provides highly efficient secondary scoring, contributing 16 points on 83.3% shooting from the field, while John Mobley Jr. chipped in12.0 points.

How to Redeem the BetMGM Bonus Code TOP1500

Getting started and claiming your promotion ahead of the Ohio State vs. Michigan tip-off is a fast and simple process. To activate the offer, new users will first need to create and register an account with BetMGM. During registration, you will be required to provide standard personal information to verify your identity and confirm your eligibility.

When you reach the promo code section of the sign-up form, enter the code that corresponds to your location and preferred offer:

Use bonus code TOP150 if you are registering from Michigan (MI), New Jersey (NJ), Pennsylvania (PA), or West Virginia (WV).

if you are registering from Michigan (MI), New Jersey (NJ), Pennsylvania (PA), or West Virginia (WV). Use bonus code TOP1500 (available across all legal BetMGM states).

Once your account is set up and the bonus code has been successfully applied, the final step is to fund your bankroll. You must deposit at least $10 into your new account using one of BetMGM’s secure payment methods. As soon as that qualifying initial deposit is processed, your offer will be fully activated and ready to use on the Buckeyes-Wolverines showdown.