BetMGM Bonus Code TOP1500: Get $1,500 Bonus for Lakers-Rockets, NBA, March Madness

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All new users can activate the BetMGM bonus code TOP1500 to receive one of two fantastic welcome offers, depending on your state.

Create a new account to get started, and you will receive either a $150 betting bonus or $1,500 first bet offer, depending on your location. This provides the perfect opportunity to check out NBA games tonight such as Lakers-Nuggets and Spurs-Rockets, while getting a head start on March Madness this week.







New users located in Michigan, New Jersey, Pennsylvania, and West Virginia will receive a $150 bonus by placing a $10 wager on the app that settles as a win.

Meanwhile, new users in all other eligible states can take advantage of the $1,500 first-bet offer, making it the perfect time to sign up and confidently place your opening wager on this critical college hoops showdown.

BetMGM Bonus Code TOP1500 for NBA Matchups Monday

BetMGM Bonus Code (MI, NJ, PA, WV) TOP150 New BetMGM User Offer (MI, NJ, PA, WV) Bet $10 Get $150 BetMGM Bonus Code (All States except NY) TOP1500 New BetMGM User Offer (All States except NY) $1,500 First Bet Offer Terms and Conditions 21+ and Present in Participating States. Date Last Verified March 16th, 2026

Exploring the BetMGM Bonus Code TOP1500 Details

We put a lot of stock in finding the most optimal entry points for our wagers, and analyzing the consensus odds is only half the battle. The details of the BetMGM bonus offer are as follows:

Users in MI, NJ, PA, and WV receive a bet $10, get $150 bonus if your bet wins offer. Users in all other US states (not MI, NJ, PA, and WV) only have the $1,500 first-bet offer available.

This framework gives you incredible flexibility. If you are backing a heavy moneyline favorite to build your bankroll, the $150 bonus provides immediate upside. Alternatively, the $1,500 first-bet offer acts as a safety net, allowing you to take a larger swing on a longshot or hunt for value knowing that if it loses, you get your stake back in bonus bets.

NBA Odds, Betting Preview Monday via BetMGM

Here is the current BetMGM odds breakdown for two of the biggest NBA games tonight:

Los Angeles Lakers at Houston Rockets Moneyline: Rockets -149 / Lakers +125 Spread: Rockets -2.5 (-110) / Lakers +2.5 (-110) Total: O/U 227.5 (Over -105 / Under -115)

San Antonio Spurs at LA Clippers Moneyline: Clippers +310 / Spurs -400 Spread: Clippers +9.5 (-110) / Spurs -9.5 (-110) Total: O/U 229.5 (Over -115 / Under -105)



It is never too early to look at the board and identify where the smart money is flowing. Tonight’s schedule is highlighted by a pivotal Western Conference clash set for 9:30 PM ET between the Lakers and Rockets. Los Angeles is riding a 5-0 win streak, covering the spread in every single one of those contests. Coming off an emotional overtime victory over Denver sealed by Luka Dončić (32.8 PPG), and with LeBron James back in the lineup alongside Austin Reaves (24.0 PPG), the Lakers present compelling underdog value.

The Rockets counter as slight 2.5-point favorites. However, we’ve seen time and time again that injuries dictate market inefficiencies. Houston’s dominant interior presence, Alperen Sengun (20.2 PPG), is questionable with a back issue. If he sits, Kevin Durant (26.0 PPG) and Amen Thompson will shoulder the offensive load.

In the late window, the San Antonio Spurs are laying 9.5 points on the road against the Clippers. San Antonio is surging thanks to Western Conference Player of the Week Victor Wembanyama. The Clippers face an uphill battle tonight with Kawhi Leonard (28.3 PPG) listed as doubtful with an ankle injury.

How to Secure the BetMGM Bonus Code TOP1500

It does stand to reason that you shouldn’t leave these bonuses on the table before the 9:30 PM ET tip-off. Users will need to follow these steps to activate the offer:

Register a New Account: Create and register an account with standard personal information (such as your name, address, and date of birth) to verify your identity. Apply Your Bonus Code: During registration, use bonus code TOP150 (for MI, NJ, PA, WV) or bonus code TOP1500 (all other states). Make a Qualifying Deposit: Deposit at least $10 using one of the secure methods in order to activate the offer.

Completing this deposit sets you up perfectly to attack tonight’s slate or even look ahead to future NBA playoff futures prices with absolute confidence.