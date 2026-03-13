BetMGM Bonus Code TOP1500: Claim $1,500 Bonus for Arizona-Iowa State, NBA Games

Photo Credit: Craig Dudek Photo Credit: Craig Dudek This article contains references to products from our advertisers and/or partners, and…

Photo Credit: Craig Dudek Photo Credit: Craig Dudek This article contains references to products from our advertisers and/or partners, and we may receive compensation when you click on links to products and services New players can take advantage of a lucrative welcome offer ahead of the next college basketball games by utilizing BetMGM bonus code TOP1500. This offer will unlock a $1,500 first bet for new users. Anyone who signs up in select states with bonus code TOP150 can grab a $1,500 first bet (MI, NJ, PA, WV). Click here to activate either offer.

It won’t take long for players to sign up and start reaping the rewards during college basketball’s conference tournaments. BetMGM Sportsbook will have tons of different ways to get in on the action throughout March Madness.

BetMGM Bonus Code TOP1500 for College Basketball

Here is a complete breakdown of the welcome offers and the specific promo codes required to maximize value on the hardwood:

BetMGM Bonus Code (MI, NJ, PA, WV) TOP150 New BetMGM User Offer (MI, NJ, PA, WV) Bet $10 Get $150 BetMGM Bonus Code (All States except NY) TOP1500 New BetMGM User Offer (All States except NY) $1,500 First Bet Offer Bonus Last Verified On March 13, 2026

When utilizing the BetMGM bonus code, the available promotions depend entirely on a user’s location. New users registering in Michigan, New Jersey, Pennsylvania, and West Virginia can claim a “bet $10, get $150” promotion, which awards $150 in bonus bets if the initial $10 wager is a winner.

For sports fans registering in all other participating US states (excluding MI, NJ, PA, WV, and NY), the sign-up bonus provides exclusive access to the $1,500 first-bet offer. This delivers incredible flexibility for the upcoming college basketball action, allowing bettors to back their favorite team with the knowledge that an unsuccessful first wager will be fully refunded in bonus bets up to the $1,500 maximum limit.

College Basketball’s Best Friday Night Matchups

Here is the BetMGM schedule and odds for the marquee March 13, 2026, college basketball matchups:

Iowa State Cyclones vs. Arizona Wildcats Moneyline: Arizona -189 / Iowa State +154 Spread: Arizona -3.5 (-115) / Iowa State +3.5 (-105) Total: 143.5 (Over -105 / Under -115)

Clemson Tigers vs. Duke Blue Devils Moneyline: Duke -588 / Clemson +425 Spread: Duke -10.5 (-105) / Clemson +10.5 (-115) Total: 133.5 (Over -105 / Under -115)

Kansas Jayhawks vs. Houston Cougars Moneyline: Houston -250 / Kansas +200 Spread: Houston -5.5 (-110) / Kansas +5.5 (-110) Total: 136.5 (Over -110 / Under -110)



Top-ranked programs headline an incredible slate of conference tournament semifinals, making it an ideal time to utilize the BetMGM bonus code. The highlight of the schedule features the No. 14 Kansas Jayhawks aiming for a season sweep against the No. 5 Houston Cougars. Houston enters as a 5.5-point favorite, fueled by freshman All-American Kingston Flemings, who recently posted 17 points, four rebounds, and three assists in the quarterfinals. Kansas will counter with Darryn Peterson, who logged a season-high 37 minutes to record 24 points and eight rebounds, alongside Elmarko Jackson’s clutch 10-for-10 free-throw shooting.

Another massive Big 12 clash pits the No. 7 Iowa State Cyclones against the No. 2 Arizona Wildcats in a tight battle. Arizona is a 3.5-point favorite riding a seven-game win streak, backed by first-team All-Big 12 selections Brayden Burries (21 points) and Tobe Awaka (12 points, 12 rebounds). They face a fierce challenge from the Cyclones, who are on a three-game tournament win streak with an average margin of 30.7 points, led by Joshua Jefferson’s all-around dominance (18 points, 13 rebounds, six assists, two blocks, and one steal).

Meanwhile, the No. 1 Duke Blue Devils are heavy 10.5-point favorites against the Clemson Tigers in ACC action. Duke leads the conference with 37.4 rebounds per game, anchored by Cameron Boozer’s 10.2 average. Clemson looks to pull off another upset after Nick Davidson (14 points, 10 rebounds) helped the Tigers survive the quarterfinals.

Getting Started With BetMGM Bonus Code TOP1500

Claiming this promotional offer for the upcoming college basketball slate is a straightforward process. Follow these simple steps to get started:

Create an Account: Register for a new BetMGM sportsbook account by providing standard personal information. Enter the Bonus Code: During the sign-up process, input the correct code for your specific region: Use bonus code TOP150 if located in MI, NJ, PA, or WV. Use bonus code TOP1500 if located in all other participating states. Make a Deposit: Complete the activation process by depositing at least $10 into the account using one of BetMGM’s secure payment methods.

Once the account is registered, funded, and the regional code is applied, users are fully activated and ready to place wagers on the next wave of college basketball matchups.