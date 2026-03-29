Bet365 Bonus Code WTOP365: Get $365 Bonus for UConn-Duke, NBA, MLB

Photo Credit: Craig Dudek Photo Credit: Craig Dudek This article contains references to products from our advertisers and/or partners, and…

Photo Credit: Craig Dudek Photo Credit: Craig Dudek This article contains references to products from our advertisers and/or partners, and we may receive compensation when you click on links to products and services There is nothing better than a massive postseason clash to get the blood pumping, and we have a real chance for a nice pay day when the No. 7 UConn Huskies take on the No. 1 Duke Blue Devils. I’m placing my bets right alongside you, and to kick things off, we are going to leverage a fantastic welcome offer. By claiming the bet365 bonus code WTOP365 here, new users can wager just $10 on either the Huskies or Blue Devils and walk away with $365 in bonus bets—regardless of whether your initial ticket wins or loses.

To qualify, just make sure your $10 in qualifying bets settle within 30 days of claiming the offer. We also have some great localized perks: bettors in Illinois will receive a “Bet $5, Get $150” bonus, users in PA and NJ will score 50 spins for the bet365 online casino.

Bet365 Bonus Code for the NCAA Tournament: Offer Overview

Before we dive into our handicapping for this heavy-hitting college basketball slate, let’s look at the nuts and bolts of this premium promo. I always recommend understanding exactly what’s in your toolkit before attacking the odds board. Review the table below for a quick breakdown of the welcome offer before we place our wagers on this top-10 matchup:

Bet365 Bonus Code WTOP365 New User Offer Bet $10 Get $365 Terms and Conditions 21+ and Present in Participating States. Date Last Verified March 29, 2026

Details of the Bonus

I know sportsbook promotions can sometimes feel loaded with fine print, but this one is incredibly straightforward. When you register as a new bet365 user and punch in the bonus code WTOP365, you simply need to place a $10 wager. Whether that bet cashes or busts, you get $365 in bonus bets.

The only major strategy note here is that your qualifying bets must settle within 30 days of claiming the offer and must be placed on markets with minimum odds of -500. So, if you spot a selection with -450 odds, that works perfectly! However, backing a heavy favorite at -800 odds will not meet the requirement.

Once those promotional funds are credited to your bonus bets balance, you have 7 days to fire them off before they expire.

Bet on the UConn Huskies vs Duke Blue Devils

The No. 7 ranked UConn Huskies (29-5) are squaring off against the No. 1 ranked Duke Blue Devils (32-2) in a highly anticipated postseason showdown to determine who makes the trip to the Final Four.

UConn Huskies vs Duke Blue Devils Odds & Analysis

Bet Type UConn Huskies Duke Blue Devils Spread +5.5 (-118) -5.5 (-103) Moneyline +183 -222 Total Points Over 133.5 (-114) Under 133.5 (-106)

The Duke Blue Devils enter this contest as the clear betting favorites, and it’s easy to see why. They are backed by an explosive offensive unit that averages 77.3 points per game in the tournament. Duke has been dismantling the competition behind the stellar play of Cameron Boozer.

On the other side of the court, the UConn Huskies find themselves in the underdog role despite an incredibly impressive 29-5 overall record. The Huskies will rely on their suffocating defensive identity. If you’re looking for UConn to cover that +5.5 spread, watch out for Alex Karaban’s offensive firepower and elite interior enforcer Tarris Reed Jr..

Oddsmakers have set the spread at a tight 5.5 points, bracing for a fiercely competitive battle between Duke’s high-octane scoring attack and UConn’s physical, disciplined defense. A matchup like this is perfect for building a strategy around the spread, but a simple moneyline wager is all we need to unlock our bonus package.

Guide to Use the Bet365 Bonus Code

Ready to get in the trenches with me for this massive UConn Huskies vs Duke Blue Devils showdown? Activating this promotional offer is a quick and straightforward process for new customers. Follow my simple playbook to get started:

Create an Account: Register a new account here. You will need to provide standard personal information to verify your identity. Use the Bonus Code: During the registration process, be sure to enter the bet365 bonus code WTOP365 to officially be entered into the promotion. Claim the Offer: Once your account is successfully registered, open the bet365 app, navigate to your account menu, and claim the welcome offer. Make a Deposit: Fund your new account by depositing at least $10 using one of the sportsbook’s approved and secure payment methods. Place Your Qualifying Bet: To fully activate the offer, place a qualifying bet of at least $10. You can use this initial wager on the UConn vs Duke matchup or any other eligible sports market on the board!

Once your initial qualifying bet settles, the promotional benefits will be applied to your account, setting us up for a really nice pay day through the remainder of the college basketball postseason.

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