Bet365 Bonus Code: Get Extended $365 Bonus as March Madness Begins This Week

Photo Credit: Craig Dudek Photo Credit: Craig Dudek This article contains references to products from our advertisers and/or partners, and…

Photo Credit: Craig Dudek Photo Credit: Craig Dudek This article contains references to products from our advertisers and/or partners, and we may receive compensation when you click on links to products and services New players can capitalize on March Madness by using bet365 bonus code WTOP365 to unlock a lucrative welcome offer. Create an account and start with a $10 bet to get a $365 bonus this week. Click here to redeem this offer.

It won’t take long for players to sign up and start reaping the rewards this week. New players who sign up with bet365 Sportsbook will have the chance to go all in on the NCAA Tournament, NBA, NHL, golf, tennis or any other sport.

Bet365 Bonus Code WTOP365 Unlocks $365 Bonus

Bet365 Promo Code WTOP365 New User Offer Bet $10 Get $365 Bonus Last Verified On March 18, 2026

New bet365 users can unlock an elite welcome offer by placing just a $10 wager on the hardwood. Regardless of whether your initial bet wins or loses, you will receive $365 in bonus bets to bolster your bankroll. To successfully qualify, your initial wagers must settle within 30 days of claiming the offer and must include selections with minimum odds of -500. For example, a bet placed at -450 odds qualifies, but a heavy favorite at -800 would not meet the requirement. Once the funds are credited to your balance, be sure to use them promptly, as bonus bets will expire seven days after being added to your account.

The value of the promotion also extends to the online casino for bettors in select locations. New bet365 users registering in Pennsylvania will receive 50 bonus spins for the bet365 online casino on top of their sportsbook reward. Meanwhile, new users signing up from New Jersey will also secure 10 Golden Chips for the online casino, giving players multiple avenues to maximize their new account experience.

How to Use bet365 College Basketball Bonus Code on Miami (OH) RedHawks vs. SMU Mustangs

Bet Type Miami (OH) RedHawks SMU Mustangs Spread +6.5 (-105) -6.5 (-115) Moneyline +230 -330 Total Points Over 163 (-110) Under 163 (-110)

The Miami (OH) RedHawks boast a high-scoring attack averaging 90.9 points nationally, led by MAC Player of the Year Peter Suder. The SMU Mustangs counter with a top-25 scoring offense of their own, producing 84.2 points per game driven by All-ACC Second Team guard Boopie Miller and Honorable Mention B.J. Edwards, who is expected to play despite battling an ankle injury.

Oddsmakers project the SMU Mustangs to start fast, setting them as -3.5 point favorites for the first half. The SMU Mustangs’ first-half team total is placed at 40.5 points, whereas the Miami (OH) RedHawks’ first-half expectation is slightly lower at 36.5 points.

How to Activate Bet365 Bonus Code WTOP365

Ready to get in on the action for the upcoming Miami (OH) RedHawks vs. SMU Mustangs matchup? Claiming your welcome offer is a simple and straightforward process. Follow these steps to securely set up your account and unlock your bonus:

Register a New Account: Begin by creating a new account. You will need to provide standard personal information (such as your name, address, and date of birth) to securely register and verify your identity. Enter the Bonus Code: During the sign-up process, make sure to enter the exclusive bonus code WTOP365 to ensure you are entered into the promotion. Make a Secure Deposit: Fund your newly created account by making a first deposit of at least $10 using one of the sportsbook’s secure payment methods. Place a Qualifying Bet: To fully activate the offer, place qualifying bets of at least $10 on the hardwood action or any other eligible sports market.

Once your initial qualifying wager settles, your bonus will be activated, giving you the perfect jumpstart for the rest of the college basketball postseason.