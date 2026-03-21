Bet365 Bonus Code: Get $365 Bonus for Saint Louis-Michigan, NCAA Tournament Games

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All new users who redeem the bet365 bonus code are able to secure a welcome bonus for the second round of the NCAA Tournament starting today at 12:10 between Saint Louis and Michigan. You won’t need to use a bonus code, as clicking through this link will secure the optimal $365 bonus.







Place a $10 wager on any March Madness game today to get started. The outcome of that initial wager does not matter, so you will receive that $365 bonus no matter what to use for today’s games.

Additionally, new bet365 users registering from Pennsylvania will receive 50 spins for the bet365 online casino, while users signing up in New Jersey will be credited with 10 Golden Chips for their online casino.

Note: Users in Illinois will alternatively receive a bet $5, get $150 bonus.

Bet365 Bonus Code for College Basketball Bonus

bet365 bonus Code No Code Needed new bet365 User Offer Bet $10 Get $365 Terms and Conditions 21+ and Present in Participating States. Date Last Verified March 21st, 2026

bet365 Bonus Code Details

The bet365 bonus code delivers tremendous value for college basketball fans, allowing new users to secure $365 in bonus bets simply by placing a $10 wager, regardless of whether you win the bet or not. It goes without saying that finding an edge in the betting markets starts with capitalizing on premium offers like this. To be eligible, your qualifying wagers must settle within 30 days of claiming the offer and meet a minimum odds requirement of -500. This means a selection with -450 odds is perfectly fine, but a heavy favorite at -800 odds will not qualify.

Once the bonus bets are added to your balance, they will expire 7 days later. Beyond the sportsbook benefits, new bet365 users from Pennsylvania will also get 50 spins for bet365’s online casino, while new bet365 users from New Jersey will also get 10 Golden Chips for their online casino.

Saint Louis vs. Michigan Preview via Bet365

The No. 1 seed Michigan Wolverines (32-3) are set to tip off against the No. 9 seed Saint Louis Billikens (29-5) in a high-stakes Round of 32 college basketball matchup today at 12:10 p.m. EDT. Both squads enter the second round boasting dominant performances in their opening games. It does stand to reason that this stylistic “mirror image” will create a fascinating chess match on the hardwood, with massive implications for both teams’ futures prices as they battle for a spot in the Sweet 16.

Saint Louis vs Michigan Odds & Analysis

Bet Type Saint Louis Billikens Michigan Wolverines Spread +12.5 (-110) -12.5 (-110) Moneyline +575 -909 Total Points Over 161.5 (-110) Under 161.5 (-110)

The Michigan Wolverines enter the contest as significant favorites, heavily backed by a -909 moneyline and a -12.5 spread. This chalky status is supported by a dominant frontcourt that is operating at peak efficiency. We put a lot of stock in how a team’s big men perform in March, and Michigan’s Morez Johnson Jr. is coming off a flawless 8-for-8 shooting night for 21 points and 10 rebounds. Combine that with 7-foot-3 Aday Mara’s recent 19-point, 7-rebound, 6-assist clinic, and it’s easy to see why the Wolverines are shaping up as legitimate Final Four contenders.

However, covering the 12.5-point spread against the Saint Louis Billikens is no walk in the park. Saint Louis is operating as a massive underdog (+575 moneyline), making them a very intriguing longshot. The Saint Louis Billikens dropped 102 points in their opening-round victory, anchored by guard Dion Brown, who shot a blistering 90% from the field for 18 points.

Furthermore, Saint Louis boasts the viral sensation Robbie Avila, a skilled center who has the offensive toolkit to pull Michigan’s rim protectors out of the paint. With both teams running highly efficient, clone-like offenses, the lofty 161.5 total points line accurately reflects expectations for a fast-paced shootout. If you are looking for value, taking the points with the underdog looks incredibly appealing in a game where defensive stops will be at a premium.

How to Activate the Bet365 Bonus Code Offer

Ready to get in on the high-scoring action between the Saint Louis Billikens and Michigan Wolverines? New customers can easily unlock their welcome offer before tip-off by following a few simple steps. Remember, no code is needed, simply sign up using the links available on this page.

Here is exactly what you need to do to activate the offer:

Register a New Account: Create and register an account by providing your standard personal information.

Create and register an account by providing your standard personal information. Claim the Offer: Download the platform to your mobile device and claim the welcome offer directly via the bet365 app.

Download the platform to your mobile device and claim the welcome offer directly via the bet365 app. Make a Deposit: Fund your new account by depositing at least $10 using one of the secure methods.

Fund your new account by depositing at least $10 using one of the secure methods. Place a Qualifying Wager: Place qualifying bets of at least $10 on the upcoming Saint Louis Billikens vs Michigan Wolverines matchup—or any other eligible market—in order to activate the offer.

Once your initial $10 qualifying wager is settled, your account will be credited with the bonus, allowing you to zero in on the best value for the rest of the college basketball postseason.