Bet365 Bonus Code: Get $365 Bonus for NCAA Tournament Games

Photo Credit: Craig Dudek Photo Credit: Craig Dudek This article contains references to products from our advertisers and/or partners, and…

Photo Credit: Craig Dudek Photo Credit: Craig Dudek This article contains references to products from our advertisers and/or partners, and we may receive compensation when you click on links to products and services College basketball fans can register with bet365 bonus code WTOP365 in time for the NCAA Tournament. This is an opportunity for players to start with a $10 bet to get a $365 bonus. Click here to start signing up.

There are two more First Four games on Wednesday night, which means players have a chance to build a bankroll before the start of the round of 64. Create a new account with bet365 Sportsbook and lock in a guaranteed winner on SMU-Miami (OH).

bet365 Bonus Code for College Basketball

Bet365 Promo Code WTOP365 New User Offer Bet $10, Get $365 Bonus Terms and Conditions 21+ and Present in Participating States. Bonus Last Verified On March 18, 2026

Activating this sportsbook promotion provides immediate value for the upcoming hardwood action. New bet365 users can get $365 in bonus bets when wagering $10, regardless of whether you win the bet or not. Qualifying bets must settle within 30 days of claiming the offer and have minimum odds of -500. Under these parameters, a -450 selection is perfectly acceptable, but a heavy favorite listed at -800 would not qualify. Once issued, your bonus bets will expire exactly seven days after being added to your bonus bets balance.

The value extends beyond the sportsbook for players in specific states. Users from Pennsylvania will also get 50 spins for bet365’s online casino, while new bet365 users from New Jersey will also get 10 Golden Chips for their online casino, offering a well-rounded betting experience.

Miami (OH) vs. SMU Mustangs Odds

The Miami (OH) RedHawks (31-1) will clash with the SMU Mustangs (20-13) in an intriguing NCAA Tournament First Four matchup. The Miami (OH) RedHawks enter the contest as a compelling Cinderella story after capturing the Mid-American Conference regular-season title with a historic undefeated start, though they suffered their only loss of the year to the UMass Minutemen in the conference tournament. Conversely, the SMU Mustangs are making their first NCAA Tournament appearance since 2017 after navigating a difficult Atlantic Coast Conference schedule. This matchup pits the mid-major success and fast-paced style of the Miami (OH) RedHawks against the high-major physicality and half-court emphasis of the SMU Mustangs.

Bet Type Miami (OH) RedHawks SMU Mustangs Spread +6.5 (-105) -6.5 (-115) Moneyline +241 -303 Total Points Over 163.5 (-108) Under 163.5 (-112)

We also recommend checking out the different bet boosts available on Thursday’s games:

Dogs Gotta Eat: Texas, St. Louis, Santa Clara, Villanova, Clemson and Missouri all to win (+9073)

Texas, St. Louis, Santa Clara, Villanova, Clemson and Missouri all to win (+9073) Basketball’s Finest: Cameron Boozer, Darius Acuff Jr., Otega Oweh and Darryn Peterson each to score 25+ points (+3148)

Cameron Boozer, Darius Acuff Jr., Otega Oweh and Darryn Peterson each to score 25+ points (+3148) Board Bracket: Thomas Dowd, Trevon Brazile, Paulius Murauskas and Tobe Awaka each to record 10+ rebounds (+2689)

How to Activate Bet365 Bonus Code WTOP365

Ready to get in on the college basketball action? Activating your promotional offer ahead of the SMU Mustangs vs. Miami (OH) RedHawks matchup is a quick and straightforward process. Follow these simple steps to secure your bonus: