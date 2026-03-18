Bet365 Bonus Code: Get $365 Bonus for NCAA Tournament Games

College basketball fans can register with bet365 bonus code WTOP365 in time for the NCAA Tournament. This is an opportunity for players to start with a $10 bet to get a $365 bonus. Click here to start signing up.
There are two more First Four games on Wednesday night, which means players have a chance to build a bankroll before the start of the round of 64. Create a new account with bet365 Sportsbook and lock in a guaranteed winner on SMU-Miami (OH).
bet365 Bonus Code for College Basketball
|Bet365 Promo Code
|WTOP365
|New User Offer
|Bet $10, Get $365 Bonus
|Terms and Conditions
|21+ and Present in Participating States.
|Bonus Last Verified On
|March 18, 2026
Activating this sportsbook promotion provides immediate value for the upcoming hardwood action. New bet365 users can get $365 in bonus bets when wagering $10, regardless of whether you win the bet or not. Qualifying bets must settle within 30 days of claiming the offer and have minimum odds of -500. Under these parameters, a -450 selection is perfectly acceptable, but a heavy favorite listed at -800 would not qualify. Once issued, your bonus bets will expire exactly seven days after being added to your bonus bets balance.
The value extends beyond the sportsbook for players in specific states. Users from Pennsylvania will also get 50 spins for bet365’s online casino, while new bet365 users from New Jersey will also get 10 Golden Chips for their online casino, offering a well-rounded betting experience.
Miami (OH) vs. SMU Mustangs Odds
The Miami (OH) RedHawks (31-1) will clash with the SMU Mustangs (20-13) in an intriguing NCAA Tournament First Four matchup. The Miami (OH) RedHawks enter the contest as a compelling Cinderella story after capturing the Mid-American Conference regular-season title with a historic undefeated start, though they suffered their only loss of the year to the UMass Minutemen in the conference tournament. Conversely, the SMU Mustangs are making their first NCAA Tournament appearance since 2017 after navigating a difficult Atlantic Coast Conference schedule. This matchup pits the mid-major success and fast-paced style of the Miami (OH) RedHawks against the high-major physicality and half-court emphasis of the SMU Mustangs.
|Bet Type
|Miami (OH) RedHawks
|SMU Mustangs
|Spread
|+6.5 (-105)
|-6.5 (-115)
|Moneyline
|+241
|-303
|Total Points
|Over 163.5 (-108)
|Under 163.5 (-112)
We also recommend checking out the different bet boosts available on Thursday’s games:
- Dogs Gotta Eat: Texas, St. Louis, Santa Clara, Villanova, Clemson and Missouri all to win (+9073)
- Basketball’s Finest: Cameron Boozer, Darius Acuff Jr., Otega Oweh and Darryn Peterson each to score 25+ points (+3148)
- Board Bracket: Thomas Dowd, Trevon Brazile, Paulius Murauskas and Tobe Awaka each to record 10+ rebounds (+2689)
How to Activate Bet365 Bonus Code WTOP365
Ready to get in on the college basketball action? Activating your promotional offer ahead of the SMU Mustangs vs. Miami (OH) RedHawks matchup is a quick and straightforward process. Follow these simple steps to secure your bonus:
- Register a New Account: Begin by creating a new account. You will need to provide standard personal information to verify your identity and set up your profile.
- Use the Bonus Code: During the registration process, make sure to enter the exclusive bet365 bonus code WTOP365 to be officially entered into the promotion.
- Make a Deposit: Fund your new account by depositing a minimum of $10 using one of the platform’s secure payment methods.
- Place a Qualifying Bet: To fully activate the offer, place a qualifying wager of at least $10 on any eligible market, such as the spread or total points in the Miami (OH) RedHawks vs. SMU Mustangs game.