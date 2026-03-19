Bet365 Bonus Code: Get $365 Bonus for Any Early March Madness Game

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There is nothing quite like the thrill of tournament basketball, and we’ve got a real chance to build a massive bankroll right out of the gate. If you are looking to back the TCU Horned Frogs or the Ohio State Buckeyes in this first-round college basketball clash, you need to lock in this bet365 bonus code. You can secure the best offer here.







New bet365 users can simply bet $10 on this matchup and get $365 in bonus bets, regardless of whether that first wager wins or loses, as long as your qualifying bets settle within 30 days of claiming the offer. Furthermore, players in Illinois will receive a special bet $5, get $150 bonus. To sweeten the pot for our casino players, new users from Pennsylvania will also get 50 spins for bet365’s online casino, while new bet365 users from New Jersey will get 10 Golden Chips for their online casino play.

bet365 Bonus Code WTOP365 for March Madness

Before we dive into our handicapping for this 8-vs-9 seed showdown, let’s look at the baseline stats for this welcome offer. Getting started with a boosted bankroll is the smartest way to play the board.

Here is the exact strategy I use when claiming a promotion like this: read the fine print so you know exactly how to trigger that nice payday. New bet365 users can get $365 in bonus bets when wagering $10, regardless of whether you win the bet or not. The key here is that your qualifying bets must settle within 30 days of claiming the offer and must have minimum odds of -500. So, taking a -450 moneyline favorite is perfectly fine, but laying heavy juice on a -800 selection will not qualify.

Once those bonus bets hit your account, you will have 7 days to use them before they expire, meaning we can roll them right into the next round of the tournament. And do not forget those regional perks: users from PA will also get 50 spins for bet365’s online casino, while new bet365 users from NJ will also get 10 Golden Chips for their online casino action.

How to Use bet365 College Basketball Bonus Code on TCU Horned Frogs vs Ohio State Buckeyes

The No. 9 seed TCU Horned Frogs (22-11) will square off against the No. 8 seed Ohio State Buckeyes (21-12) on Thursday, March 19, 2026, at 12:15 p.m. ET. Broadcast live on CBS from the Bon Secours Wellness Arena in Greenville, SC, this is the ultimate bubble-to-berth grudge match. TCU has been incredibly hot, winning nine of their last eleven games, while Ohio State, under first-year head coach Jake Diebler, is making its first tournament appearance since 2022. The storylines are already spicy, with TCU forward David Punch giving the Buckeyes some prime locker-room material by claiming the Horned Frogs would beat Ohio State “nine times out of 10” due to their physicality.

TCU Horned Frogs vs Ohio State Buckeyes Odds & Analysis

As a savvy punter, I always watch how the morning line shifts. Ohio State actually opened as heavier -4.5 favorites with a -218 moneyline, but early sharp action has hammered the underdog, dropping the consensus spread to -2.5. TCU’s moneyline has shortened from +180 down to +117, meaning bettors see real value in the Horned Frogs’ gritty, athletic lineup that features no players taller than 6-foot-8. However, the Buckeyes rank 17th nationally in offensive efficiency, making this a classic clash of styles. If you are looking to build a parlay, keep an eye on the total; the opening number of 147.5 was bet down to 146.5, showing that some money expects a physical, defensive grind.

How to Activate Your bet365 Welcome Offer

Ready to get in on the action? I am placing my bets today, and setting up your account is a breeze. Follow these straightforward steps to lock in your bonus before tip-off: