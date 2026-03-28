Bet365 Bonus Code: Bet $10, Get $365 Bonus for Elite Eight, UFC Fight Night

Photo Credit: Craig Dudek Photo Credit: Craig Dudek Create an Account: Register a new bet365 account by providing standard personal…

Photo Credit: Craig Dudek Photo Credit: Craig Dudek This article contains references to products from our advertisers and/or partners, and we may receive compensation when you click on links to products and services By signing up and utilizing this bet365 bonus code offer, you can wager just $10 in qualifying bets on the hardwood action to receive $365 in bonus bets. This is a great option for college basketball, UFC or any other sport this weekend. Click here to redeem this offer.

Instead of rolling the dice on the action this weekend, players can secure a guaranteed winner with this bet365 promo. The Elite Eight is going to be a top option for many bettors. Bet on the Big Ten battle between Iowa and Illinois or the late game between Purdue and Arizona.

Claim This Bet365 Bonus Code Offer for Saturday’s Action

With major top-25 matchups on the schedule, utilizing the bet365 bonus code provides a significant and immediate boost to your betting bankroll. Whether you are backing the Boilermakers on the road or betting on a Big Ten shootout in Champaign, securing this bonus ensures you are rewarded strictly for participating, completely independent of your first wager’s outcome. Here is a quick overview of the promotion details:

bet365 Promo Code No Code Required New bet365 User Offer Bet $10 Get $365 Bonus Bonus Last Verified On March 28, 2026

Create an Account: Register a new bet365 account by providing standard personal information to verify your identity.

Register a new bet365 account by providing standard personal information to verify your identity. Fund Your Wallet: Deposit at least $10 into your new account using one of the available secure banking methods.

Deposit at least $10 into your new account using one of the available secure banking methods. Place a Qualifying Wager: Place qualifying bets of at least $10 on the upcoming matchups in order to activate the offer.

The schedule features a premium top-10 showdown as the Purdue Boilermakers battle the Arizona Wildcats. The Wildcats enter as 6.5-point favorites in what oddsmakers expect to be a high-scoring affair, setting the total at 153.5. The first game features two teams that know each other well from conference play. Iowa is looking to extend it’s unlikely run, but Illinois won’t go away quietly. If college basketball is not your preferred betting market, the bet365 bonus code WTOP365 is completely flexible. Bettors looking for alternative action can comfortably use their qualifying wager or acquired bonus bets on combat sports, including the upcoming UFC Fight Night featuring the highly anticipated return of Israel Adesanya.

How to Activate This Bet365 Bonus Code

Getting started and securing your welcome bonus requires just a few straightforward steps. Follow these instructions to prepare your account before the college basketball action tips off:

Create an Account: Register a new bet365 account by providing standard personal information to verify your identity.

Register a new bet365 account by providing standard personal information to verify your identity. Fund Your Wallet: Deposit at least $10 into your new account using one of the available secure banking methods.

Deposit at least $10 into your new account using one of the available secure banking methods. Place a Qualifying Wager: Place qualifying bets of at least $10 on the upcoming matchups in order to activate the offer.

New bet365 users unlock $365 in bonus bets by placing a simple $10 qualifying wager. The core value of this structure is that the bonus is awarded regardless of whether your initial bet is graded as a win or a loss. To properly activate the promo, your qualifying bets must settle within 30 days of claiming the offer and meet a minimum odds requirement of -500. For example, a selection with -450 odds is eligible, but a heavy favorite priced at -800 would not qualify. Once credited to your account, your bonus bets will expire seven days after being added to your balance.

Depending on your specific location, the sportsbook also offers secondary perks. New bet365 users from Pennsylvania receive 50 bonus spins for the bet365 online casino, while users registering from New Jersey receive an additional 10 Golden Chips to use in their online casino.

Elite 8 Betting Preview, Odds

Matchup Spread Total (O/U) Moneyline Iowa Hawkeyes vs. Illinois Fighting Illini ILL -6.5 (-115) 138.5 ILL -302 / IOWA +240 Purdue Boilermakers vs. Arizona Wildcats ARIZ -6.5 (-106) 153.5 ARIZ -265 / PUR +213

The schedule features a premium top-10 showdown as the Purdue Boilermakers battle the Arizona Wildcats. The Wildcats enter as 6.5-point favorites in what oddsmakers expect to be a high-scoring affair, setting the total at 153.5. The first game features two teams that know each other well from conference play. Iowa is looking to extend it’s unlikely run, but Illinois won’t go away quietly. If college basketball is not your preferred betting market, the bet365 bonus code WTOP365 is completely flexible. Bettors looking for alternative action can comfortably use their qualifying wager or acquired bonus bets on combat sports, including the upcoming UFC Fight Night featuring the highly anticipated return of Israel Adesanya.

How to Activate This Bet365 Bonus Code

Getting started and securing your welcome bonus requires just a few straightforward steps. Follow these instructions to prepare your account before the college basketball action tips off: