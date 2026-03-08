Barrett scores season-high 31 and passes 8,000 career points as Raptors rout struggling Mavericks

TORONTO (AP) — RJ Barrett scored a season–high 31 points, Scottie Barnes added 17 and the Toronto Raptors beat the…

TORONTO (AP) — RJ Barrett scored a season–high 31 points, Scottie Barnes added 17 and the Toronto Raptors beat the struggling Dallas Mavericks 122-92 on Sunday.

Jakob Poeltl had 16 points and 10 rebounds and Sandro Mamukelashvili scored 13 points as the Raptors snapped a four-game losing streak against Dallas.

Daniel Gafford had a season-high 21 points and 11 rebounds, Cooper Flagg scored 17 points and Brandon Williams added 16 but the slumping Mavericks lost their seventh straight and 17th of 19.

Brandon Ingram and Ja’Kobe Walter each scored 11 points, and Immanuel Quickley and Gradey Dick both had 10 as Toronto won for the first time in five home games.

Barrett passed 8,000 career points, becoming the eighth Canadian player to reach the milestone. Barrett, 25, is the youngest of that group, which includes active players Shai Gilgeous-Alexander and Dillon Brooks, plus former two-time NBA MVP Steve Nash.

Flagg shot 7 for 17 in his third game since returning from an eight-game absence caused by a sprained left foot. He had eight rebounds and six assists.

No. 1 overall pick in the 2025 NBA draft, Flagg earned the first technical foul of his career with 9:28 to play in the fourth quarter after arguing a non-call on his drive to the basket.

Gafford shot 10 for 10 and made his only free–throw attempt.

The Mavericks are 7-24 on the road.

Toronto came in having lost four of its previous five.

Dallas didn’t score on the fast break until the fourth and the Raptors had a 21-4 advantage in fast-break points. However, Dallas was plus-15 (27-12) in second-chance points.

Neither team shot well from distance. Toronto went 10 for 36 from 3-point range while Dallas finished 5 for 30.

The Raptors converted 20 Dallas turnovers into 27 points.

Up next

Mavericks: At Atlanta on Tuesday.

Raptors: At Houston on Tuesday.

