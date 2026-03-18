Barrett and Ingram help the Raptors cruise past the Bulls 139-109

CHICAGO (AP) — RJ Barrett scored 23 points, Brandon Ingram had 18 and the Toronto Raptors pounded the Chicago Bulls…

CHICAGO (AP) — RJ Barrett scored 23 points, Brandon Ingram had 18 and the Toronto Raptors pounded the Chicago Bulls 139-109 on Wednesday night for their third consecutive win.

Toronto shot 57% (48 for 84) from the field and put seven players in double figures in the opener of a five-game trip. Scottie Barnes had 18 points and seven rebounds, and Ja’Kobe Walter also scored 18.

The Raptors led by as many as 38 while completing a sweep of their three-game season series against the Bulls.

Matas Buzelis scored 19 points for Chicago, which lost for the third time in four games. Collin Sexton had 14 in his return from a left leg injury.

Bulls guard Josh Giddey was held to nine points, three assists and no rebounds. The 23-year-old Giddey had been on a tear, posting five triple-doubles while averaging 19 points, 12 assists and 11.7 rebounds over his previous seven games.

Toronto put together a fast start, shooting 60% on its way to a 72-45 lead at the break. Barrett scored 14 points in the first half, and Ingram had 13 on 6-for-6 shooting.

Chicago closed to 53-41 on Sexton’s three-point play with 5:20 left in the second quarter, but Toronto responded with a 17-2 run. Barrett’s reverse layup made it 70-43 with 1:08 left.

The sluggish Bulls shot 38.5% in the first half and committed 11 turnovers, leading to 20 points for the Raptors.

Jakob Poeltl finished with 17 points and a team-high eight rebounds for Toronto. Sandro Mamukelashvili also scored 17.

Up next

Raptors: At the Denver Nuggets on Friday night.

Bulls: Host the Cleveland Cavaliers on Thursday night.

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