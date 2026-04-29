Boom Sports Promo Code WTOP55: Get $55 Bonus for NBA Playoffs, NHL Playoffs, MLB Games

There is a ton to get into tonight in the sports world across the NBA playoffs, NHL playoffs, and full slate of MLB games. All new users can redeem a fantastic offer for these games by unlucking the Boom Sports promo code WTOP55. Use this welcome offer to claim bonus entries to use on any of the three NBA playoff games tonight, or any other sport.
The way this offer works is to set up a new account using this promo code offer, and you will receive a play $5, get $55 in Free Lineups from there. This gives you the comfort of knowing that you can place your first entry across any of these games tonight for $5, knowing you will get a $55 bonus to use no matter what happens.
Of the three NBA playoff games tonight, both the Magic and the Lakers have a chance to close out the series, with both teams up 3-1. In Cleveland, the Raptors and Cavaliers are battling it out in a fun series that is tied 2-2.
Redeem the Boom Sports promo code WTOP55 for this welcome offer, and start placing your favorite NBA player prop entries for the NBA playoffs from there.
Boom Sports (Fantasy) Promo Code WTOP55 for $55 NBA Playoff Bonus
|Boom Sorts Promo Code
|WTOP55
|Welcome Offer
|Play $5, Get $55 in Free Lineups
|In-App Promos
|Daily Wheel Spin, 50/50 Wheel Tokens, World Series of Picks, Discounts, Risk-Free Entries, Boosts, etc.
|Terms and Conditions
|18+ and Present in Participating States
|Bonus Last Verified On
|April 29th 2026
|Information Confirmed By
|WTOP
With so many games to check out across the NBA, NHL and MLB, it can be overwhelming deciding how to play. Boom Sports makes it a little less stressful by having this welcome offer in hand, giving you $55 in free lineups to use for any of these sports, or a combination of all three in one entry.
As detailed above, new users who sign up using this promo code will claim a $55 bonus to use for the NBA playoffs tonight, or any other sport.
How to Redeem the Boom Sports Promo Code WTOP55
All new users in eligible states can take these steps to unlock a risk-free entry this weekend:
- Head to the app and use the Boom Sports promo code WTOP55.
- Fill in the basic account info needed to confirm your identity and age.
- Use an accepted payment method to make a deposit, like a debit card or online banking.
- Place a $5 entry.
Use this opportunity to place your favorite NBA player prop entries for the NBA playoffs tonight and the rest of this week.
Top NBA Player Prop Entries Tonight via Boom Sports
As for the three games tonight, here are the five players with the highest point projections for tonight’s matchups:
- Cade Cunningham (Detroit Pistons vs. Orlando Magic) – 28.5 Points
- Donovan Mitchell (Cleveland Cavaliers vs. Toronto Raptors) – 20.5 Points
- LeBron James (Los Angeles Lakers vs. Houston Rockets) – 23.5 Points
- Alperen Sengun (Houston Rockets @ Los Angeles Lakers) – 22.5 Points
- Paolo Banchero (Orlando Magic @ Detroit Pistons) – 21.5 Points
Cade Cunningham headlines the slate with a massive 28.5-point projection. Cunningham has been on an absolute tear, averaging 29.5 points and 7.5 assists over his last five games while taking 23.0 field goal attempts per contest. He will face a tough test against an Orlando Magic defense that holds opponents to a stifling 98.0 points to the Pistons in this playoff series so far.
Donovan Mitchell brings a 26.5-point line into his matchup with Toronto. Mitchell has been a primary catalyst for the Cavaliers and draws a much more favorable defensive matchup tonight, as the Raptors are currently allowing 108.5 opponent points to the Cavaliers and letting opposing teams shoot 47.0% from the floor.