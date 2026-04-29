Boom Sports Promo Code WTOP55: Get $55 Bonus for NBA Playoffs, NHL Playoffs, MLB Games

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There is a ton to get into tonight in the sports world across the NBA playoffs, NHL playoffs, and full slate of MLB games. All new users can redeem a fantastic offer for these games by unlucking the Boom Sports promo code WTOP55. Use this welcome offer to claim bonus entries to use on any of the three NBA playoff games tonight, or any other sport.







The way this offer works is to set up a new account using this promo code offer, and you will receive a play $5, get $55 in Free Lineups from there. This gives you the comfort of knowing that you can place your first entry across any of these games tonight for $5, knowing you will get a $55 bonus to use no matter what happens.

Of the three NBA playoff games tonight, both the Magic and the Lakers have a chance to close out the series, with both teams up 3-1. In Cleveland, the Raptors and Cavaliers are battling it out in a fun series that is tied 2-2.

Redeem the Boom Sports promo code WTOP55 for this welcome offer, and start placing your favorite NBA player prop entries for the NBA playoffs from there.

Boom Sports (Fantasy) Promo Code WTOP55 for $55 NBA Playoff Bonus

Boom Sorts Promo Code WTOP55 Welcome Offer Play $5, Get $55 in Free Lineups In-App Promos Daily Wheel Spin, 50/50 Wheel Tokens, World Series of Picks, Discounts, Risk-Free Entries, Boosts, etc. Terms and Conditions 18+ and Present in Participating States Bonus Last Verified On April 29th 2026 Information Confirmed By WTOP

With so many games to check out across the NBA, NHL and MLB, it can be overwhelming deciding how to play. Boom Sports makes it a little less stressful by having this welcome offer in hand, giving you $55 in free lineups to use for any of these sports, or a combination of all three in one entry.

As detailed above, new users who sign up using this promo code will claim a $55 bonus to use for the NBA playoffs tonight, or any other sport.

How to Redeem the Boom Sports Promo Code WTOP55