Barnes, Raptors take on the Pistons

Toronto Raptors (42-32, fifth in the Eastern Conference) vs. Detroit Pistons (54-21, first in the Eastern Conference) Detroit; Tuesday, 8…

Toronto Raptors (42-32, fifth in the Eastern Conference) vs. Detroit Pistons (54-21, first in the Eastern Conference)

Detroit; Tuesday, 8 p.m. EDT

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Pistons -2.5; over/under is 219.5

BOTTOM LINE: Scottie Barnes and the Toronto Raptors take on Ausar Thompson and the Detroit Pistons in Eastern Conference play.

The Pistons are 34-12 in Eastern Conference games. Detroit ranks third in the NBA with 13.2 offensive rebounds per game led by Jalen Duren averaging 3.8 offensive boards.

The Raptors are 30-16 in Eastern Conference play. Toronto has a 19-24 record against opponents over .500.

The Pistons are shooting 48.1% from the field this season, 1.6 percentage points higher than the 46.5% the Raptors allow to opponents. The Raptors average 114.3 points per game, 4.8 more than the 109.5 the Pistons give up.

The teams meet for the third time this season. In the last meeting on March 15 the Raptors won 119-108 led by 34 points from Brandon Ingram, while Cade Cunningham scored 33 points for the Pistons.

TOP PERFORMERS: Ronald Holland II is scoring 8.2 points per game and averaging 4.1 rebounds for the Pistons. Daniss Jenkins is averaging 14.6 points and 3.6 rebounds over the last 10 games.

Barnes is scoring 18.6 points per game and averaging 7.7 rebounds for the Raptors. Ja’Kobe Walter is averaging 2.7 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Pistons: 7-3, averaging 118.6 points, 45.5 rebounds, 30.7 assists, 10.3 steals and 5.9 blocks per game while shooting 49.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 109.1 points per game.

Raptors: 6-4, averaging 119.9 points, 41.9 rebounds, 31.7 assists, 9.9 steals and 5.4 blocks per game while shooting 51.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 113.4 points.

INJURIES: Pistons: Duncan Robinson: out (hip), Jalen Duren: out (knee), Tobias Harris: out (hip), Cade Cunningham: out (lung), Isaiah Stewart: out (calf).

Raptors: Brandon Ingram: day to day (heel), RJ Barrett: day to day (shoulder), Collin Murray-Boyles: out (back), Immanuel Quickley: out (foot).

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The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

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