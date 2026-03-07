Astros sign catcher Christian Vázquez to minor league deal, invite him to big league spring training

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. (AP) — The Houston Astros signed catcher Christian Vázquez to a minor league deal and invited…

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. (AP) — The Houston Astros signed catcher Christian Vázquez to a minor league deal and invited him to big league spring training, the team announced on Saturday.

Vázquez would get a $1 million base salary while in the major leagues if added to the 40-man roster and would have the chance to earn performance bonuses.

The 35-year-old returns to the Astros for the first time since being a part of the team that won the World Series in 2022. He also won a title with the Red Sox in 2018.

Vázquez spent the past three years with the Twins, but struggled offensively last season, batting .189 with three homers and 14 RBIs. His best season came in 2019, when he hit .276 with a career-high 23 homers and 72 RBIs.

Vázquez is currently playing for Puerto Rico in the World Baseball Classic.

___

AP MLB: https://apnews.com/hub/MLB

Copyright © 2026 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.