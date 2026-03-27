Alex DeBrincat sparks 3-goal 1st-period surge in Red Wings 5-2 win over Sabres

BUFFALO, N.Y. (AP) — Alex DeBrincat’s power-play goal scored 4:02 in sparked Detroit’s three-goal first period, and the Red Wings…

BUFFALO, N.Y. (AP) — Alex DeBrincat’s power-play goal scored 4:02 in sparked Detroit’s three-goal first period, and the Red Wings rolled to a 5-2 win over the Atlantic Division-leading Buffalo Sabres on Friday night.

Marco Kasper, Lucas Raymond, Jacob Bernard-Docker and Patrick Kane, with an empty-netter, also scored. Detroit, coming off a 3-2 loss to Ottawa on Tuesday, snapped a two-game skid and moved into a tie in points with the Senators for ninth place in the Eastern Conference standings — and a point back of the New York Islanders.

John Gibson stopped 28 shots.

Tage Thompson — registering his 400th career point — and Rasmus Dahlin scored and Buffalo dropped to 0-1-2 — its longest skid since losing three straight in regulation in early December. Alex Lyon made 15 saves and dropped to 6-1-1 since returning from the NHL’s Olympic break.

The Sabres came out flat and undisciplined and wound up trailing 3-0 with 3:54 left in the opening period when Marco Kasper converted his own rebound in front.

Detroit’s first two goals came on the power play.

DeBrincat opened the scoring by converting a rebound in front five seconds after Josh Norris was penalized for high sticking. Raymond scored with Logan Stanley in the box for interference, and was set up by Moritz Seider leaping at the blue line to bat down Ryan McLeod’s clearing attempt.

Detroit entered the day scoring an NHL-low 40 goals in the first period.

Thompson cut the lead to 3-1 with a one-timer 5:35 into the second period.

Gibson made a key save with Detroit up and 5:21 left in the first period. Laying on his side in the crease, the goalie lifted his left pad to stop Dahlin’s shot from the slot.

Up next

Red Wings: Host Philadelphia on Saturday night.

Sabres: Host Seattle on Saturday. ___

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