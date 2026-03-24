Aerin Frankel records another shutout as the Boston Fleet beat the Vancouver Goldeneyes 2-0

LOWELL, Mass. (AP) — Laura Kluge scored her first PWHL goal midway through the second period, Aerin Frankel tied a…

LOWELL, Mass. (AP) — Laura Kluge scored her first PWHL goal midway through the second period, Aerin Frankel tied a season high with 35 saves in her sixth shutout of the season and the Boston Fleet beat the Vancouver Goldeneyes 2-0 on Tuesday night.

Boston (11-5-2-4), which moved into sole possession of first place, remained undefeated at the Tsongas Center this season (4-1-0-0) to set a team points record with 45.

Kluge, in her 33rd career game, tipped a Megan Keller shot past goaltender Kristen Campbell to open the scoring. The Fleet have scored first in 18 of 22 games this season.

Susanna Tapani added an empty netter with 21.8 seconds left for her fourth goal in five games since the Olympic break.

Frankel made 29 saves in the second and third periods to help secure her 15th win of the season. The Fleet tied New York for the most regular-season shutouts in league history with nine all-time.

Vancouver (6-1-4-11) has been held to just 13 goals in away games this season, the fewest by any PWHL team.

Up next

Boston plays at Toronto on Friday.

Vancouver continues its five-game road trip at Toronto on Sunday. The trip ends with the Goldeneyes playing Boston in a Takeover Tour game in Edmonton on Apr. 7.

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AP women’s hockey: https://apnews.com/hub/womens-hockey

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