76ers All-Star guard Tyrese Maxey to miss at least 2 games with a sprained finger

PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Philadelphia 76ers point guard Tyrese Maxey will sit out at least the next two games with a sprained finger and the two-time All-Star will have additional tests to determine how long he’ll be sidelined, the team announced Sunday.

Maxey sprained his right pinkie in a collision with teammate Adem Bona while going for a loose ball with 16 seconds remaining in the 76ers’ 126-116 loss to the Atlanta Hawks on Saturday night. Maxey immediately grabbed at his right hand and coach Nick Nurse said after the game that Maxey would have X-rays.

The 76ers said Sunday that Maxey will be consulted after the additional tests to determine a treatment plan. The team added that it would have no further update until after the 76ers’ next two games: at Cleveland on Monday night and home against Memphis on Tuesday night.

Maxey, who was selected to his second All-Star team this season, led the 76ers with 31 points against the Hawks before injuring his finger. He’s Philadelphia’s leading scorer with 29 points per game, which ranks him fourth in the NBA, while also averaging 6.7 assists and two steals.

The 76ers (34-29) entered Sunday eighth in the Eastern Conference, 1 1/2 games ahead of the ninth-place Hawks.

