West Indies score record 254 runs and thrash Zimbabwe by 107 at T20 World Cup

MUMBAI, India (AP) — West Indies posted the second highest total in Twenty20 World Cup history and thrashed Zimbabwe by…

MUMBAI, India (AP) — West Indies posted the second highest total in Twenty20 World Cup history and thrashed Zimbabwe by 107 runs in the Super Eights on Monday.

West Indies finished with a team record 254-6 after Shimron Hetmyer — dropped on 9 and 70 — bashed 85 off 34 balls with seven sixes, and Rovman Powell hit 59 off 35.

The West Indies batters hit 19 sixes, the joint most in a T20 World Cup innings. Their total was just six runs from the all-time World Cup high of 260-6 by Sri Lanka against Kenya in 2007.

Zimbabwe was all out for 147 in 17.4 overs. Left-arm spinners Gudakesh Motie (4-28) and Akeal Hosein (3-28) did most of the damage. No. 8 batter Brad Evans led with 43 off 21.

In all, 31 sixes were hit during this game, a record in men’s T20 World Cups.

West Indies led Group 1 on net run-rate from South Africa. Defending champion India and Zimbabwe have lost their first matches in the tournament.

West Indies next plays South Africa in Ahmedabad on Thursday, when India also takes on Zimbabwe in Chennai.

On Tuesday, England and Pakistan meet in Pallekele.

Hetmyer, batting at No. 3, would have gone in the fourth over but Tashinga Musekiwa failed to catch him out at the square leg boundary.

Hetmyer made Zimbabwe pay. He lost Shai Hope on 14 but was setting the pace with 50 off 19 balls with five sixes. He and Powell brought 100 up in only 9.1 overs. They added 122 off 52 balls, the third highest West Indies partnership for any wicket in T20 World Cups until Hetmyer fell in the 15th over to Graeme Cremer’s wrist spin.

“I like batting at No. 3 and understand the role better because I have been doing it for a while now,” Hetmyer said. “I know how the situations unfold and try not to overthink. It is just one game and there is still a long way to go (for us).”

Powell brought up his 50 off 29 balls. Straight after his fourth six, he whacked a full toss that Zimbabwe captain Sikandar Raza stopped with his left hand. Raza needed bandaging and the players hugged. Raza said afterward he planned to have the hand scanned.

Sherfane Rutherford added 31 not out off 13 balls, Romario Shepherd hit three sixes in 10 balls, and Jason Holder crunched two sixes in the four balls he faced. Zimbabwe also gave up 21 extras.

It added up to West Indies’ third ever 250-plus total in T20s, and a target beyond Zimbabwe’s reach.

That was certain after Hosein bowled a double-wicket maiden, bowling Zimbabwe heavy hitters Brian Bennett (5) and Ryan Burl for a three-ball duck in the third over.

Motie ran through the middle order, including the wicket of Raza.

“We thought when we batted (the pitch) will stay true but it started to turn,” Raza said. “Motie’s spell changed the game.”

Evans, under no pressure with a T20 average of 8, improved his career-best score from 24 to 43 when he was the last man out.

___

AP cricket: https://apnews.com/hub/cricket

Copyright © 2026 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.