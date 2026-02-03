Yamal scores as Barcelona beats Albacete 2-1 to reach Copa semifinals

MADRID (AP) — Lamine Yamal and Ronald Araujo scored in each half as Barcelona beat second-division Albacete 2-1 on Tuesday…

MADRID (AP) — Lamine Yamal and Ronald Araujo scored in each half as Barcelona beat second-division Albacete 2-1 on Tuesday to reach the semifinals of the Copa del Rey.

Albacete had shocked Real Madrid in the round of 16, eliminating the Spanish powerhouse in what was the debut of new coach Álvaro Arbeloa.

It was Barcelona’s 16th win in its last 17 matches across all tournaments, with its only setback a loss at Real Sociedad in the Spanish league last month.

Barcelona has reached the Copa’s last-four in four straight seasons. It won last year’s edition in a final against Madrid.

“We knew it wouldn’t be easy,” Araujo said. “Copa matches aren’t decided until the very end. They found a goal and it’s normal for them to come at you in the final minutes. The team handled it well. We’re in the semifinals and that’s what’s important.”

Yamal gave the visitors the lead with a left-footed shot from inside the area in the 39th minute after an assist by midfielder Frenkie de Jong. It was his fifth goal in his last six club matches.

Araujo added to the lead with a header in the 56th after a corner by Marcus Rashford. It was the central defender’s first goal since taking time off to deal with his mental health last year.

Barcelona coach Hansi Flick did not include Raphinha, Gavi and Pedri in his squad.

Albacete had a goal chalked off for offside in the 84th but finally got on the board three minutes later through Javi Moreno.

Ferran Torres’ late goal for Barcelona also was disallowed for offside. Albacete almost equalized a few minutes later but were denied by a goal-line clearance from Gerard Martín.

Albacete, which also eliminated first-division Celta Vigo in the round of 32, sits 12th in the second division. It reached the semifinals of the Copa in 1994-95.

“We are very proud,” Moreno said. “Who would have imagined we could knock out Celta, Real Madrid and put up a good fight against Barcelona?”

Barcelona leads the Spanish league, sitting a point ahead of Madrid.

Two other matches in the last eight — which is being played in single elimination games — will be on Wednesday: Valencia hosts Athletic Bilbao and Sociedad will visit Alaves. On Thursday, Real Betis hosts Atletico Madrid.

The semifinal will be played over two legs. The final is in April in Sevilla.

___

AP soccer: https://apnews.com/hub/soccer

Copyright © 2026 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.