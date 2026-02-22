World Tour Rio Open presented by Claro Results

Sunday
At Jockey Club Brasileiro
Rio de Janeiro
Purse: $2,469,450
Surface: Red clay
RIO DE JANEIRO (AP) _ Results Sunday from Rio Open presented by Claro at Jockey Club Brasileiro (seedings in parentheses):
Men’s Singles
Semifinals
Alejandro Tabilo, Chile, def. Ignacio Buse, Peru, 6-3, 6-3.
Men’s Singles
Championship
Tomas Martin Etcheverry (8), Argentina, def. Alejandro Tabilo, Chile, 3-6, 7-6 (3), 6-4.
Men’s Doubles
Championship
Marcelo Melo and Joao Fonseca, Brazil, def. Robin Haase, Netherlands, and Constantin Frantzen, Germany, 4-6, 6-3, 10-8.
