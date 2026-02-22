Live Radio
World Tour Rio Open presented by Claro Results

The Associated Press

February 22, 2026, 7:23 PM

Sunday

At Jockey Club Brasileiro

Rio de Janeiro

Purse: $2,469,450

Surface: Red clay

RIO DE JANEIRO (AP) _ Results Sunday from Rio Open presented by Claro at Jockey Club Brasileiro (seedings in parentheses):

Men’s Singles

Semifinals

Alejandro Tabilo, Chile, def. Ignacio Buse, Peru, 6-3, 6-3.

Men’s Singles

Championship

Tomas Martin Etcheverry (8), Argentina, def. Alejandro Tabilo, Chile, 3-6, 7-6 (3), 6-4.

Men’s Doubles

Championship

Marcelo Melo and Joao Fonseca, Brazil, def. Robin Haase, Netherlands, and Constantin Frantzen, Germany, 4-6, 6-3, 10-8.

Copyright © 2026 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

