World Tour Abierto Mexicano Telcel Results

ACAPULCO, MEXICO (AP) _ Results Thursday from Abierto Mexicano Telcel at The Princess Mundo Imperial (seedings in parentheses):

Men’s Singles

Quarterfinals

Flavio Cobolli (5), Italy, def. Yibing Wu, China, 7-6 (4), 6-1.

Miomir Kecmanovic, Serbia, def. Terence Atmane, France, 6-3, 6-3.

Frances Tiafoe (8), United States, def. Mattia Bellucci, Italy, 6-3, 6-4.

Brandon Nakashima, United States, def. Valentin Vacherot (6), Monaco, 2-6, 6-2, 6-3.

Men’s Doubles

Quarterfinals

Vasil Kirkov, United States, and Bart Stevens, Netherlands, def. Guido Andreozzi, Argentina, and Manuel Guinard, France, 6-1, 6-0.

Alexander Erler, Austria, and Robert Galloway, United States, def. Fabien Reboul and Sadio Doumbia (3), France, 7-6 (3), 6-4.

Rodrigo Pacheco Mendez, Mexico, and Rafael Jodar, Spain, def. Grigor Dimitrov, Bulgaria, and Flavio Cobolli, Italy, walkover.

Marcelo Melo, Brazil, and Alexander Zverev, Germany, def. Miguel Angel Reyes-Varela, Mexico, and Nuno Borges, Portugal, 6-3, 3-6, 10-4.

