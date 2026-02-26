World Tour Abierto Mexicano Telcel Results

Wednesday At The Princess Mundo Imperial Acapulco, Mexico Purse: $2,469,450 Surface: Hardcourt outdoor ACAPULCO, MEXICO (AP) _ Results Wednesday from…

Wednesday

At The Princess Mundo Imperial

Acapulco, Mexico

Purse: $2,469,450

Surface: Hardcourt outdoor

ACAPULCO, MEXICO (AP) _ Results Wednesday from Abierto Mexicano Telcel at The Princess Mundo Imperial (seedings in parentheses):

Men’s Singles

Round of 16

Terence Atmane, France, def. Rafael Jodar, Spain, 6-2, 4-6, 6-1.

Flavio Cobolli (5), Italy, def. Dalibor Svrcina, Czechia, 6-4, 6-4.

Miomir Kecmanovic, Serbia, def. Alexander Zverev (1), Germany, 6-3, 6-7 (3), 7-6 (4).

Brandon Nakashima, United States, def. Patrick Kypson, United States, 6-4, 6-4.

Yibing Wu, China, def. Sho Shimabukuro, Japan, 6-3, 7-6 (4).

Mattia Bellucci, Italy, def. Alejandro Davidovich Fokina (4), Spain, 6-3, 6-3.

Frances Tiafoe (8), United States, def. Aleksandar Kovacevic, United States, 6-4, 3-6, 7-6 (7).

Valentin Vacherot (6), Monaco, def. Gael Monfils, France, 6-3, 6-3.

Men’s Doubles

Round of 16

Guido Andreozzi, Argentina, and Manuel Guinard, France, def. Christian Harrison, United States, and Neal Skupski (1), Britain, 7-6 (3), 7-6 (6).

Alexander Erler, Austria, and Robert Galloway, United States, def. Robin Haase, Netherlands, and Constantin Frantzen, Germany, 4-6, 6-0, 10-7.

Rodrigo Pacheco Mendez, Mexico, and Rafael Jodar, Spain, def. Nikola Mektic, Croatia, and Austin Krajicek, United States, 3-6, 6-3, 10-6.

Marcelo Melo, Brazil, and Alexander Zverev, Germany, def. Santiago Gonzalez, Mexico, and David Pel, Netherlands, 6-4, 3-6, 10-4.

