World Tour Abierto Mexicano Telcel Results

Wednesday
At The Princess Mundo Imperial
Acapulco, Mexico
Purse: $2,469,450
Surface: Hardcourt outdoor
ACAPULCO, MEXICO (AP) _ Results Wednesday from Abierto Mexicano Telcel at The Princess Mundo Imperial (seedings in parentheses):
Men’s Singles
Round of 16
Terence Atmane, France, def. Rafael Jodar, Spain, 6-2, 4-6, 6-1.
Flavio Cobolli (5), Italy, def. Dalibor Svrcina, Czechia, 6-4, 6-4.
Miomir Kecmanovic, Serbia, def. Alexander Zverev (1), Germany, 6-3, 6-7 (3), 7-6 (4).
Brandon Nakashima, United States, def. Patrick Kypson, United States, 6-4, 6-4.
Yibing Wu, China, def. Sho Shimabukuro, Japan, 6-3, 7-6 (4).
Mattia Bellucci, Italy, def. Alejandro Davidovich Fokina (4), Spain, 6-3, 6-3.
Frances Tiafoe (8), United States, def. Aleksandar Kovacevic, United States, 6-4, 3-6, 7-6 (7).
Valentin Vacherot (6), Monaco, def. Gael Monfils, France, 6-3, 6-3.
Men’s Doubles
Round of 16
Guido Andreozzi, Argentina, and Manuel Guinard, France, def. Christian Harrison, United States, and Neal Skupski (1), Britain, 7-6 (3), 7-6 (6).
Alexander Erler, Austria, and Robert Galloway, United States, def. Robin Haase, Netherlands, and Constantin Frantzen, Germany, 4-6, 6-0, 10-7.
Rodrigo Pacheco Mendez, Mexico, and Rafael Jodar, Spain, def. Nikola Mektic, Croatia, and Austin Krajicek, United States, 3-6, 6-3, 10-6.
Marcelo Melo, Brazil, and Alexander Zverev, Germany, def. Santiago Gonzalez, Mexico, and David Pel, Netherlands, 6-4, 3-6, 10-4.
Copyright © 2026 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.