Women’s College Basketball Scores

Sunday, Feb. 1

EAST

Creighton 72, Seton Hall 66

Delaware 51, Florida International 48

Drexel 65, Northeastern 56

Marquette 67, Georgetown 59

Saint Joseph’s 59, Davidson 51

Stony Brook 61, Monmouth 51

UConn 96, Tennessee 66

West Virginia 70, Baylor 60

SOUTH

Chattanooga 61, Samford 40

Clemson 77, Florida State 58

Duke 80, Wake Forest 44

Elon 68, Towson 54

Georgia Tech 70, Boston College 60

High Point 70, Presbyterian 41

LSU 103, Alabama 63

Liberty 60, Missouri State 52

Missouri 88, Mississippi State 80

North Carolina A&T 62, Hampton 57

Richmond 77, VCU 65

Syracuse 65, Miami (FL) 60

UNC Greensboro 55, Western Carolina 46

Vanderbilt 82, Florida 66

Virginia Tech 76, Virginia 64

William & Mary 79, UNC Wilmington 68

MIDWEST

Ball State 101, Kent State 91

Colorado 69, Kansas 66, OT

George Washington 66, Dayton 54

Illinois State 58, Bradley 54, OT

Indiana 89, Northwestern 75

Indiana State 78, Evansville 75

Michigan 94, Michigan State 91, OT

Minnesota 88, Purdue 55

North Dakota 89, Bismarck State 80

Northern Iowa 66, Drake 56

Ohio State 90, Nebraska 71

Purdue Fort Wayne 95, Detroit Mercy 66

Robert Morris 76, IUPUI 71

Xavier 63, Butler 59

SOUTHWEST

Houston 72, Cincinnati 70

Kentucky 93, Arkansas 73

Texas 78, Oklahoma 70

Texas Tech 62, TCU 60

FAR WEST

Hawai’i 67, Long Beach State 44

Illinois 75, Washington 66

Kansas State 74, Arizona State 67

Louisville 71, California 59

Notre Dame 78, Stanford 66

Oklahoma State 88, Arizona 69

UCLA 88, Iowa 65

USC 71, Rutgers 39

___

