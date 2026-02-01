Women’s College Basketball Scores

Sunday, Feb. 1
EAST
Creighton 72, Seton Hall 66
Delaware 51, Florida International 48
Drexel 65, Northeastern 56
Marquette 67, Georgetown 59
Saint Joseph’s 59, Davidson 51
Stony Brook 61, Monmouth 51
UConn 96, Tennessee 66
West Virginia 70, Baylor 60
SOUTH
Chattanooga 61, Samford 40
Clemson 77, Florida State 58
Duke 80, Wake Forest 44
Elon 68, Towson 54
Georgia Tech 70, Boston College 60
High Point 70, Presbyterian 41
LSU 103, Alabama 63
Liberty 60, Missouri State 52
Missouri 88, Mississippi State 80
North Carolina A&T 62, Hampton 57
Richmond 77, VCU 65
Syracuse 65, Miami (FL) 60
UNC Greensboro 55, Western Carolina 46
Vanderbilt 82, Florida 66
Virginia Tech 76, Virginia 64
William & Mary 79, UNC Wilmington 68
MIDWEST
Ball State 101, Kent State 91
Colorado 69, Kansas 66, OT
George Washington 66, Dayton 54
Illinois State 58, Bradley 54, OT
Indiana 89, Northwestern 75
Indiana State 78, Evansville 75
Michigan 94, Michigan State 91, OT
Minnesota 88, Purdue 55
North Dakota 89, Bismarck State 80
Northern Iowa 66, Drake 56
Ohio State 90, Nebraska 71
Purdue Fort Wayne 95, Detroit Mercy 66
Robert Morris 76, IUPUI 71
Xavier 63, Butler 59
SOUTHWEST
Houston 72, Cincinnati 70
Kentucky 93, Arkansas 73
Texas 78, Oklahoma 70
Texas Tech 62, TCU 60
FAR WEST
Hawai’i 67, Long Beach State 44
Illinois 75, Washington 66
Kansas State 74, Arizona State 67
Louisville 71, California 59
Notre Dame 78, Stanford 66
Oklahoma State 88, Arizona 69
UCLA 88, Iowa 65
USC 71, Rutgers 39
